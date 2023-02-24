SG unable to certify Jupiter gov election results

Emma Leonardo Solorzano was disqualified as the Jupiter governor for statute violations.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Student Government elections for Jupiter Governor could not be certified in the board certification meeting today due to campaign finance violations. Emma Leonardo Solorzano was elected as FAU’s Jupiter campus governor, however, she’s been disqualified.

The UP was notified by SG Supervisor of Elections Joseph Guzzi that the campaign contained “major campaign finance violations per our statutes” and, therefore, the race could not be certified.

Solorzano says she was disqualified for two violations of statutes.

“The first is a minor violation for failing to report campaign expenses by the noon deadline. The second is a major violation for exceeding the gubernatorial campaign spending limit of $1,000. I exceeded the spending limit by $25.82,” Solorzano wrote in an email.

She admits to not meeting the noon deadline, and when she realized she hadn’t sum, she contacted Guzzi to submit her expenses.

Solorazo explained in the email that she ran a large campaign to promote friendly competition.

“I take full responsibility for exceeding my campaign expense limit by $25.82. While purchasing materials, I lost track of a purchase that put me over the limit. Overspending on my campaign was not done on purpose or with ill-intent. I wanted to be transparent regarding my campaign’s expenses, so I included the full amount when reporting them,” Solorazo wrote.

She says that she will appeal the board’s decision because she believes the violations did not influence the result of the election.

“My time in Student Government is far from over,” Solorazo wrote.