Events celebrating Black History Month begin Feb. 1

The Black Student Union is hosting events throughout the month in celebration of Black History Month.

The Black Student Union (BSU) is partnering with the Black History Month (BHM) committee and other FAU student organizations to plan multiple events in celebration of Black history, all of which will be occurring in February.

Black History Month BBQ

To kick off the celebration of BHM, a BBQ will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, on the housing lawn around the barbeque pits from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a DJ, games, and of course – food! Chicken, burgers, hot dogs, and more will be offered, as well as drinks and possibly cake.

BSU membership is not required to attend, but BSU Second Vice President Kaila Palmer suggests everyone RSVP on OwlCentral. To keep attendance, there will also be a sign-in form for students when they arrive.

BHM General Board Meeting

BSU has a board meeting every month, but this time the focus is more on Black History Month. Organized by the BSU executive board and BHM committee, it will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Live Oak Pavilion B and C. This board meeting is open to the public and anyone is encouraged to attend.

“The theme of the GBM is ‘The Revolution Will Be Televised.’ So we’re looking at any black revolutions throughout history, relating it to TV and media and just seeing how we have overcome and just like the changes from them,” said Palmer.

BHM Brunch

Every year, the Black Student Union hosts a brunch for its members and anyone else who would like to attend. This year, it will be on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bar Rita in Fort Lauderdale.

Students can RSVP through the link on BSU’s Instagram.

Rep BSU Day

Calling all former or current BSU members! Wear a t-shirt, bring a bag, or rock a bracelet to represent BSU in some photos from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. This will be a quick photo opportunity that will take place by the College of Arts & Letters building.

BSU hopes to showcase the photos on the Student Union TVs, “but if not, [they] will definitely be promoted on our social media,” said Palmer.

Movie Night

As part of a collaboration with the Resident Student Association, a movie night will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Diversity Way/Housing Lawn. This movie night is primarily BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket), so everyone is encouraged to bring their own bundle of comfort in order to make the movie viewing experience more enjoyable.

Get there early if you can, before all the popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cones are gone!

BHM Shabbat

Hillel and Multicultural Programming partnered with BSU to organize a shabbat for BHM. The shabbat will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Hillel Jewish Life Center.

There will be a service at 6 p.m., a happy half hour that encourages meeting new people at 7 p.m., and then the dinner celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend the Shabbat.

“No matter your differing opinions, we are all still people; we all still bleed red, and I feel like that’s what this Shabbat is going to have an emphasis on compared to other Shabbats,” said Yoline Decosma, a Hillel member.

For the BHM Shabbat, Black students will be encouraged to reflect on their experiences and form connections with those around them.

“With each voice that we are blessed to hear from that night, we are going to learn so much. And from that we are going to build closer relationships,” said Lauren Oback, assistant director of Hillel.

Black Men Appreciation & Black Women Appreciation

To highlight the individuality of Black men and Black women, there will be two events held on different days. Black Men Appreciation will be held on Feb. 13, and Black Women Appreciation will be held on Feb. 15, both starting at 4 p.m. The locations are still being finalized but they are both predicted to take place in the Student Union.

These events will be focused on self care and finding a supportive community, which was a priority for BSU event coordinator Vania Bocage.

“I wanted both days to be an uplifting and affirming moment. Black people, historically, have always fought for respect, acknowledgment, and human rights. There is no rest in our culture and I wanted to create that space. I’d like to imagine this as the Black Student Union’s way of saying ‘thank you,’” said Bocage.

The UP will be posting the second half of BHM’s events when more information is available.

Elisabeth Gaffney is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this article or others, email [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @elisabethgaff.