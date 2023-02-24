Branching Out with Jupiter’s Marine Biology Club

The Marine Biology Club (MBC) will be planting mangrove trees Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. on the Jupiter campus, in the garden behind Residence Hall 2 (RH2), and anyone is welcome to attend.

Before the planting begins, the MBC will provide information on the importance of mangroves in protecting Florida’s coastline ecosystem. There will also be an information stand outside, located next to the mangrove propagules, to educate those interested in learning more.

Education is a big part of what the MBC does, according to the current president, Camila Rimoldi Ibańez.

“We really try to focus on getting people’s hands on learning experiences to build awareness about issues,” wrote Ibańez.

Ibańez explains planting mangroves is part of a semester-long project. MBC has been planning for this event since Ibańez became the club’s president in the Fall 2022 semester. Attendees will be placed in teams of two, each getting one pot to decorate and two-to-four mangroves to plant in each pot.

After planting the mangroves and letting them grow to a transferable state, the MBC will give the trees to the Blowing Rocks Preserve, which has more space and resources to support newly planted and growing trees. In return, Blowing Rocks will provide fully mature mangroves for MBC to plant on the preserve. The date for this exchange has yet to be finalized, but it is expected to occur in April.

“Mangroves are very important! It’s a critical tree species that helps protect our coast and give refuge to many animals. This is a chance to name and help grow your very own baby mangrove. Come out Saturday for this unique opportunity and to learn more about them!” wrote Ibańez.

No RSVP is required and a sign-in sheet will be available at the event. For more information, message the MBC on Instagram.

Elisabeth Gaffney is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this article or others, you can email [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @elisabethgaff.