Women’s Basketball: Owls’ winning streak ends after 81-46 defeat at Illinois

The FAU Owls (8-2) suffered a 81-46 loss on the road to the University of Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2) on Wednesday afternoon.

FAU was in the midst of a seven-game winning streak prior to today.

“Certainly not the outcome we wanted, but I am very proud of our team’s effort against a tough Illinois team,” said head coach Jennifer Sullivan. “Games like today will help our team get better as we prepare for conference play.”

Freshman guard Aniya Hubbard led the squad with a career-high 20 points, and was the lone bright spot as she was the only Owl that contributed more than five points.

The game was never particularly close; FAU trailed by 30 points before the end of the second quarter.

Illinois was not a good matchup for FAU, allowing four Fighting Illini to score over 10 points. The Owls made just two three-pointers on 18 attempts, and had a difficult time defending the perimeter as the Fighting Illini made 13-of-26 from behind the arc.

The Owls will return to action on Dec. 29, hosting North Texas at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

