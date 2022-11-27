Men’s Basketball: Owls take down Albany in 73-56 road win

This is FAU’s best start since the 2018-19 season.

Bryan Greenlee working his way through an opening against Lynn on Nov. 7, 2022.

FAU men’s basketball (5-1) kept their winning streak alive Saturday afternoon, taking down the University of Albany Great Danes (3-5) 73-56 in Albany, N.Y.

The Owls won three straight heading into Thanksgiving break, and kept their momentum after securing their fourth consecutive win. This is the best start they had to a season since the 2018-19 campaign, where the Owls went 6-1.

FAU went down 7-5 in the first four minutes of the first half. However, they got the lead back and maintained it for the rest of the half. They entered halftime with a 38-26 lead.

In the second half, the Great Danes ignited a fire in their squad and tied the game 52-52 with seven minutes left on the clock.

After the Owls took a timeout, they picked up the pace and went on a 15-0 run in the next five minutes, having a 67-52 lead with three minutes on the clock.

Redshirt freshman guard Nicholas Boyd ended up the leading scorer for the Owls with 16 points. He went 7-of-11 from the field, including a perfect 7-of-7 inside the three-point line.

Sophomore center Vladislav Goldin scored 11 points shooting 5-of-7 from the field. Junior guard Jalen Gaffney matched him with 11 points, as well as five rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Michael Forrest contributed with 12 points off the bench and converted three shots from three-point range and four assists.

The Owls will head back home to face the University of South Alabama Jaguars on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @mattaguilarUP