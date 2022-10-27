Women’s Soccer: Owls take down FIU 2-0 to end regular season

FAU women’s soccer (9-7-3, 5-4-1 C-USA) ended the regular season with a 2-0 victory over the Florida International University Panthers (2-8-4, 0-5-4 C-USA) at home on Wednesday night.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair for both sides. FAU was the more aggressive team, getting off five shots to FIU’s one.

FIU’s only shot in the first half came in the 15th-minute. Freshman midfielder Chinatsu Kaio struck her attempt to the low center of goal, but FAU’s junior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez made the save to keep the Panthers scoreless going into halftime.

FAU got on the scoreboard in the 62nd-minute. Redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec provided an excellent cross to graduate forward Bri Austin, who had great timing to fire the ball into FIU’s net for her seventh goal this season.

The Owls extended their lead two minutes later with a brilliant set piece. Senior defender Hailey Landrus launched a corner kick as she got the ball to senior defender Amanda Martin, who made a solid header into the net to keep the game far from the Panthers’ reach.

Down 2-0, FIU tried to get a goal back with two shots, but FAU kept them out to clinch another winning season for the program.

The Owls will now gear up for the Conference USA Tournament, which begins Nov. 2 and ends Nov. 6. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira