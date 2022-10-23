Women’s Soccer: Owls clinch spot in C-USA Tournament after a cruising 3-0 win at Middle Tennessee

This is the eighth consecutive year FAU qualified for the tournament.

The FAU women’s soccer team (8-7-3, 4-4-1 C-USA) clinched a spot in the Conference USA Tournament after a 3-0 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-11-3, 0-6-2 C-USA) on Sunday afternoon in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

FAU displayed a dominant attacking force against the Blue Raiders, who have yet to win a game in conference play.

The Owls took the lead at the half-hour mark with redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec getting her fifth goal of the season.

FAU’s defense only allowed three shots all half, and threatened the goal once.

Redshirt sophomore forward Mia Sennes doubled the Owls lead in the 50th-minute from a corner kick. Senior defender Hailey Landrus placed her cross right on the head of Sennes, doubling their lead 2-0.

Five minutes later, senior forward Thelma Hermannsdottir sealed the fate of the Blue Raiders with a solo goal to make the score 3-0.

The Owls finished the game outshooting Middle Tennessee 12-3 and with a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.

FAU will host the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers for its season finale this Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @mattaguilarUP