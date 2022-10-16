Women’s Soccer: Late game-winner dooms Owls to 2-1 defeat against Louisiana Tech

FAU women’s soccer (7-7-3, 3-4-1 C-USA) played their second-to-last home game of the season on Sunday afternoon, losing 2-1 against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (6-7-3, 4-3-2 C-USA).

The Owls dominated possession to start the game, getting off four shots to pressure the opposing defense in the first 20 minutes.

Despite the good start for FAU, Louisiana Tech cracked open the scoreboard in the 22nd-minute. The goal came from a spectacular corner kick from junior forward Emma Jones, who curved the ball to the bottom-right corner of the net.

The Owls got back on track in the second half with a great equalizer in the 73rd-minute. Redshirt sophomore forward Mia Sennes made a great run and crossed the ball to graduate forward Bri Austin, who slid down to tap the ball into the net.

Unfortunately for FAU, the Lady Techsters found the game-winner with less than six minutes remaining. Freshman forward Flavie Dube got the ball to Jones, who fired her shot to the bottom-left corner of the net to seal the win for Louisiana Tech.

The Owls will now head out to Murfreesboro, Tenn., for their last road game this season against Middle Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.