Men’s Soccer: FAU breaks down in 1-0 loss against Temple

FAU men’s soccer (3-6-3, 2-2-2 AAC) had a defensive lapse in a 1-0 defeat against Temple University (3-7-2, 1-5-0 AAC) on Friday night.

The Owls were aggressive in the first half, taking eight shots with two on target. Freshman forward Andreas Raisanen fired one in the 41st-minute and senior defender Tom Abrahamsson struck one a minute later, both to no avail.

Temple broke the deadlock during the second half in the 70th-minute. After a passing error from FAU’s backline, Temple’s forward Sean Karani took advantage by firing the ball past fifth-year goalkeeper Neil Strauber into the net.

FAU nearly equalized in the 76th-minute, but sophomore midfielder Zach Hassell was unable to control the ball as it went over the crossbar.

The game concluded with FAU taking 18 shots with six on target, compared to Temple’s eight with five on goal.

FAU will head to Fort Myers to play its final non-conference game against Florida Gulf Coast University on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on Facebook.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.