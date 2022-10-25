‘It wasn’t great’: Student Government testing programs went underused

According to Chief Financial Officer Reilly Bridgers, only 22 students used both programs meant to assist them for tests.

FAU’s Test Preparation Center, which offers courses to prepare for entrance exams, charges from $75 to $1,000 depending on the test.

Student Government implemented two testing programs for students taking the Law School Admission Test (LSAT), the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), or other exams. However, they have gone underused.

According to Chief Financial Officer Reilly Bridgers, only 22 students utilized either program by the end of the 2021-22 academic year. He said the reason is due to poor marketing from SG.

“It wasn’t great,” said Bridgers. “The failure would be on the marketing, not the need [of students]. There is a clear need [for the programs].”

SG announced the Test Prep program in 2020, which gives FAU students the chance to apply for a 50% discount when they take a test preparation course at the Test Preparation Center.

“The FAU student body deserves a program for students to have the opportunity to improve their test performance scores,” then-Student Body Vice President Joseph Burgese stated in the legislation.

In the spring of 2022, the Testing Reimbursement initiative was proposed and approved. It was created with the purpose of reimbursing students for up to 50% of the graduate testing fee.

Both programs share the same $30,000 budget.

The eligibility requirements for both initiatives included having above a 2.5 GPA for testing reimbursement, a 2.7 or 3.0 GPA for STEM students for test prep, being a degree-seeking student, among others.

Graduate programs like law or medical school usually require students to take an admissions test. These tests are notorious for being difficult and expensive.

The recommended amount of time students should study for these exams is about three months, according to Kaplan Test Prep. The preparation may include purchasing books, flash cards or courses. The most costly would be the courses, which can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

The LSAT costs around $200, the GRE around $205, and other exams cost about the same each time students take them.

FAU’s own Test Preparation Center, which offers courses to prepare for these entrance exams, charges from $75 to $1,000 depending on the test. That fee doesn’t include the required textbooks for the course.

“We find that most students take [the entrance exam] twice,” said Juliana Snider, the assistant director for the Test Preparation Center.

Bridgers said SG plans to utilize a more “holistic approach” to market the program by including student testimony, having the test prep center promote it more, and targeting upper-division courses.

Their goal is to use at least $25,000 of the budget.

A more clear picture of the programs’ progress won’t be available until the spring semester, but Bridgers states he would support cutting the program if it doesn’t improve.

“I hope [the programs] don’t get cut,” said Snider. “We’ve seen the burden this can be to students.”

