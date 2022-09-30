Women’s Soccer: Owls unlucky in 1-0 defeat at Rice

FAU conceded the only goal of the match in the 66th minute.

FAU women’s soccer (5-5-3, 1-2-1 C-USA) concluded their two-game road trip Thursday night with a 1-0 defeat against the Rice University Owls (6-6-0, 4-0-0 C-USA) in Houston, Texas.

FAU was great on both sides of the ball in the first half. The team took four shots, two on target, while keeping Rice’s offense silent throughout the period.

Senior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdottir had the first shot on target in the 11th minute, but Rice’s senior goalkeeper Bella Killgore denied her attempt. Junior defender Luisa Daikeler tried with her strike in the 25th minute, but met the same fate as both teams entered halftime with no goals scored.

Rice became a different team in the second half, firing four shots and got more physical defensively by committing six fouls on FAU.

Despite having more shots than Rice for the entire game, FAU ended up conceding a goal in the 66th minute. Rice’s senior midfielder Madison Kent found graduate forward Grace Collins to break the deadlock in their favor.

FAU tried to equalize with a shot from junior midfielder Molly Setsma in the 86th minute, Killgore saved the attempt to have Rice pull away with the win.

The team returns home to Boca Raton to host the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.