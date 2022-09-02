Student Government leaders outline plans for Chick-fil-A breakfast, free Grammarly, and more

SG representatives have several initiatives front of mind, including a meal swipe program, free Lyft rides, and 24/7 personal care vending machines at the University-Wide Address Wednesday.

Student Body President Pierce Kennamer addresses the FAU community at the podium during the University-Wide Address in the Delray Acura Club at FAU Stadium on Aug. 31, 2022.

Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government (SG) leaders held a University-Wide Address Wednesday, outlining their initiatives for the current academic year, including Chick-fil-A breakfasts, discounted Lyft rides, and Grammarly Premium. SG has outlined numerous projects they hope to succeed in this school year.

Student Body President Pierce Kennamer and Vice President Dalia Calvillo showcased and discussed upcoming projects, including vending machines with over-the-counter healthcare products and personal care items, Lyft discounts, and Grammarly Premium.

Kennamer plans to improve student access to over-the-counter medications and personal care items, such as NyQuil, Tylenol, Neosporin, shampoo, and laundry detergent. He specified that his administration is working with a vendor to bring 24-hour personal care vending machines.

“This project is in the final contractual stage and is projected to be installed on a 24-hour study space during the fall semester,” Kennamer said.

Calvillo has been working to implement Swipe Out Hunger, a program that Kennamer said “aims to combat food insecurity across our campus,” and give residential students facing food insecurity an option to use the dining hall.

Kennamer also hopes to create “Grab and Go” pantry boxes in residence halls for students facing food insecurity to access. Kennamer asked the student body to donate items such as pasta, can openers, sausage, and personal care items to food pantries on campus.

The entire student body will soon be able to receive a discount on Lyft rides. Kennamer said the app will charge students “$5 flat for rides up to two rides a month.” Students should check their emails to register for the Lyft discounts when they become available.

Not only will FAU students be able to have discounted Lyft rides, but 5,000 students will also be able to utilize Grammarly Premium, a service that helps people improve their writing and grammar.

Kennamer announced his administration is “currently working with Grammarly to get all the necessary contracts and documentation filled out and completed before we set up our student onboarding process.” He expects this program to launch during the fall semester.

Chief Financial Officer Reilly Bridgers and Director of Governmental Relations Kathaleen Kelly are working with Boca Raton officials to obtain free beach parking for students. Kennamer hopes to finalize this with the city this fall and make it accessible to students as soon as possible.

“We are always and continually listening to the needs of our students,” Kennamer said.

Soon, students will be able to enjoy a textbook support program that will allow students to have access to discounted textbooks. This program will not affect any financial aid or grants students may have. Kennamer anticipates the program will be operational for the spring 2023 semester.

Kennamer is actively exploring a way for students to opt out of Duo Mobile. Duo Mobile is an authentication service students and faculty must use to access any University service. He claims this will benefit the student body because this allows students to access Canvas from anywhere without needing their cell phones.

When Calvillo took the microphone, she announced SG and Boca Governor Deanna Mancuso would like to bring breakfast options to the on-campus Chick-fil-A.

Currently, there is a survey circulating among students as to which breakfast options they prefer. Calvillo also said SG is also working towards a parking ticket forgiveness program, which she hopes will be ready to launch in the near future.

Jupiter Governor Jonathan Barroso is working to get Jupiter campus students to Boca to cheer Owls on during football games. He hopes this will be possible soon. Broward Governor Yaxmira Morales took the stand and announced she is trying to get more on-campus food options to students at Davie and Fort Lauderdale.

To conclude the event, SG announced the annual Bonfire Music Festival, which Nelly and Justine Skye will headline, is sold out. The Bonfire will take place at the Carole and Barry Kaye Auditorium in the Student Union on Sept. 8.

Jessica Abramsky is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jessica at [email protected]