Men’s Soccer: Owls underperform in 1-0 loss to North Florida

FAU only had one shot on target for the entire game.

FAU men’s soccer team (1-4-2, 0-0-1 AAC) suffered a tight defeat against the University of North Florida Ospreys (1-6-0, 0-2-0 ASUN) Tuesday night.

This is the Ospreys’ first win this season, as well as the first time they emerged victorious over FAU in their matchup history.

It was a very quiet first half with FAU having two shots, three corners and no threat in their own defensive third.

Both sides increased the intensity levels in the second half. North Florida had five opportunities with three on goal. In the 74th minute, a cross from debutant freshman midfielder Michael Carrero found the head of sophomore forward Joaquin Acuna in the box, taking the lead late in the game.

FAU’s senior forward Victor Claudel, made some jaw-dropping plays on and off the ball. He maintained good positioning, vision and pace to help the Owls get their best chance to equalize. Claudel walked away with a shot on target, but was unable to tie the game for his team.

The Owls will host the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers to resume conference play on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fausports.com.

Matthew Aguilar-Lizzi is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @mattaguilarUP