Gallery: Bonfire artist gallery

The+student+fans+throw+their+hands+into+the+air+during+Willie+Jones+opening+performance.%0A%0AIMG009

Gabriel Mclean

The student fans throw their hands into the air during Willie Jones’ opening performance. IMG009

September 20, 2022

willie+jones
Gallery|20 Photos
Nicholas Windfelder
Willie Jones kicks off the 2022 Bonfire with his mix of hip-hop and country. Graphic by Tayia Lombardi