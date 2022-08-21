Women’s Soccer: Owls dominate Detroit Mercy in 4-0 rout

Graduate forward Bri Austin (#7) fires a shot that went into the net. She scored two goals in the win against Detroit Mercy on Aug. 21, 2022.

After a disappointing season-opening defeat against the University of Alabama, the FAU women’s soccer team (1-1) bounced back with a resounding 4-0 victory over the University of Detroit Mercy Titans (1-1) at FAU Soccer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

FAU broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with senior defender Hailey Landrus passing the ball to graduate forward Bri Austin, who struck a spectacular shot into the net from the left side of the pitch.

Landrus and Austin continued pestering the Titans’ defense, with the latter scoring her second goal in the 19th minute by tapping the ball inside the penalty box.

FAU kept up a constant defense throughout the match, as Detroit Mercy made plenty of mistakes that had the team struggle with maintaining possession of the ball.

The Owls scored their third goal in the 34th minute thanks to junior defender Hunter Koziara providing a great delivery to sophomore midfielder Sofia Voldby, who shot the ball past the Titans’ defense into the net.

FAU capped off its strong performance in the first half with one last goal in the 44th minute. With an assist from senior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdottir, Voldby scored a great shot from the top-right corner of the penalty box.

The Owls were persistent in their offensive game, firing 17 shots that included nine on target. This was in stark contrast to Detroit Mercy, who was unable to record a single shot the entire game.

FAU will finish its three-game homestand with a matchup against the University of Miami on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.