Panda Express to open in the Breezeway Food Court sometime during the Fall 2022 semester

The restaurant will join Steak ‘n Shake as the newest dining options on campus.

Panda Express is in the works of opening during the Fall 2022 semester.

FAU Spokesperson Joshua Glanzer confirmed that Panda Express is expected to open in the Breezeway Food Court sometime during the Fall 2022 semester.

Glanzer stated that, at the moment, nothing is anticipated to prevent the restaurant from opening. However, he also said the university is not aware if the hiring process for the location had begun.

According to FAU Spokesperson Brittany Sylvestri in December of 2020, the university put the project on hold due to the shortfall in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[It] made more sense to start [the project] when some of the challenges lightened,” said Glanzer.

In 2021, the project was still in the works but there was not an estimate of when construction would officially resume.

Now, it seems that the stars are finally aligning for students who have been waiting for new dining options, as Steak ‘n Shake will also open in the fall. Though Panda Express publicity manager Shelby Hudak did not confirm an exact date, the restaurant is anticipated to open by the end of the year.

Caroline Ribeiro is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or message her on Instagram @carolpardiniribeiro