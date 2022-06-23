FAU Football: Previewing the running backs

Seven players are currently competing for the first-string spot.

With the Owls’ season-opener kicking off in less than 3 months, The UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will focus on the running backs.

Running backs emphasize heavily on receiving handoffs from the quarterbacks, blocking opposing defenders, and lining up as a receiver to catch passes.

The main options at running back coming into the 2022 season are likely junior Johnny Ford and sophomore Marvin Scott III.

In 2021, Ford led the Owls with 831 yards on 131 attempts along with five touchdowns under his belt. With the contributions he brought to the 2021 season, there is a huge possibility that he will be the first-string running back for the 2022 season.

Scott III is one of the fresh faces we will see this season, as he transferred from the University of Nebraska as a redshirt freshman earlier this spring.

Last season with Nebraska, Scott III carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns with one catch for nine yards. The team is certainly excited to see what he can bring to the table.

After those two, there are five other guys competing for reps this season. Some of them are veterans to the team or fresh faces looking to contribute.

Outside of Ford and Scott, junior Larry McCammon III rushed for 544 yards and eight touchdowns on 140 attempts in his career for the Owls. Sophomore Kelvin Dean Jr. comes next as he ran for 131 yards with two touchdowns.

Redshirt junior Robert Ames comes from St. Thomas University looking to make his mark for reps, while freshmen Marquish Seabon, Zuberi Mobley and Keyvon Walker also hope to give everything they got towards their first season playing for the Owls.

FAU lost some of its running backs since the past season but with the new additions throughout the offseason, they’re adding more strength, quickness, and versatility to the position. This group of players look promising for the FAU football team to attempt a bounce back season this fall.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a contributing writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial.