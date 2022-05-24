FAU Football: Owls acquire cornerback Michal Antoine Jr. from Iowa State

Competing mostly on special teams for Iowa State after two seasons, Antoine Jr. will look to make an immediate impact with his versatility at FAU.

On Sunday, three-star cornerback Michal Antoine Jr. announced his commitment to play for FAU. Antoine Jr., a standout coming out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will look to add some depth and size to the Owls’ roster with his six-foot frame.

As of now, the Owls have seven other players listed at the cornerback position, which leaves plenty of room for competition. Last season, the Owls had three seniors on the roster at the position.

Coming out of Cardinal Gibbons High School, Antoine Jr. was a top 125 cornerback nationally ranked by both 247sports and ESPN. As a multi-sport athlete out of high school, he chose to take his talents up north to the Big 12. After spending his first two years at Iowa State playing for head coach Matt Campbell, he decided to bring his talents back home to South Florida.

Competing mostly on special teams for Iowa State after two seasons, Antoine Jr. will look to make an immediate impact with his versatility as a junior. Standing at six feet and weighing in at 190 pounds, head coach Willie Taggart will be able to use Antoine Jr’s size and speed across the field for this upcoming season.

He will play under defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s system, which offers a unique approach to the standard 3-3-5 formation while also bringing pressure from linebackers and “hybrid” position players to create confusion for opposing offenses.

Zachary Watts is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email [email protected] or tweet him at @ZachWatts1_.