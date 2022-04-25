NFL Draft Analysis: Willie Wright’s skill as a multi-purpose receiver can land him in the NFL

University Press stock photo of wide receiver Willie Wright setting up on the outside during a home game.

The wide receiver depth at FAU will take a hit this offseason, as Willie Wright announced his intentions to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft last December.

In the statement, Wright thanked the coaching staff and his family for supporting him throughout his five-year tenure at the university. He earned a spot on the C-USA All-Freshman Team after his first season with FAU in 2017.

During his first two seasons, the team used Wright as a multi-purpose threat on offense, in the receiving and running game, and as a returner on special teams. He had 34 rushing attempts and 102 receptions combined through his freshman and sophomore years.

Unfortunately for Wright, his production took a down-turn his junior year and he was unable to produce at the level again that he once did during his first two seasons. He was no longer a factor in the running game and saw his receptions totals drop every year, for his final three years with the team.

Let’s take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Wright and what he potentially brings to an NFL franchise.

Strengths

Wright excels in the slot position, as he did damage in his rookie season in that role for FAU. He is quick from the line of scrimmage, making it difficult for linebackers and safeties to match up with him.

He participated in the annual Pro Day at FAU, where his talent was on full display. Wright ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and had a 32.5-inch vertical jump; while his vertical jump was stellar, his 40-yard time was below average compared to NFL receivers.

He will be a solid option for teams in need of depth at the slot receiver position or is seeking an explosive returner for their special teams.

Weaknesses

Wright’s biggest weakness is his sure handedness, as he struggled with drops during his stint at FAU. This can be cleared up with coaching and practice, but an NFL franchise will not have that patience when evaluating receivers.

His production dropped from his freshman season will surely scare away professional scouts. An NFL team will not invest in a receiver that displayed inconsistency at the collegiate level.

He finished his fifth season with just six catches for 104 yards and no touchdowns. NFL Scouts will note the poor finish to Wright’s career with FAU.

Best Fit

In 2021, the New York Giants had one of the least productive receiving corps in the NFL. They could be in the market for receiving depth late in the draft.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is an experienced offensive coordinator and helped transform the Buffalo Bills into the powerhouse that they are. He, along with receivers coach Mike Groh, can help develop Wright into a formidable NFL player.

The Giants have four slot receivers on their roster led by Kadarius Toney, who is an excellent all-purpose receiver and can help mold Wright into the player he can potentially be on the field.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him @[email protected], or tweet him @kevingar658.