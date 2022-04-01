FAU to honor James Riordan with celebration of life event on April 28

Riordan, Director of the MBA in Sport Management program, died on March 16.

Photo of James Riordan courtesy of Paul Owers from FAU”s College of Business.

James Riordan, the Director of the MBA Sports Management Program at FAU, died on March 16 at the age of 61. The university will host a celebration of his life on Thursday, April 28.

The FAU Foundation Inc, a financial support organization for the university, has established a support endowment in Riordan’s name. To donate to the organization, visit business.fau.edu/giving.

FAU will hold the tribute at the Hyundai Deck at FAU Stadium at 5 p.m. To RSVP for the celebration of Riordan’s life, visit here. Food and drinks will be provided for those in attendance.

Riordan established the MBA Sports Management Program at the university in July of 2000. The program helps students prepare for a career as an executive in the sports industry.

Under Riordan, the program has consistently ranked among the top 30 in Sportsbusiness’ world rankings.

Prior to his tenure at FAU, Riordan was Director of the Master of Science in Sport Administration program at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, and Florida Panthers have all hired graduates of Riordan’s sports management program.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him @[email protected], or tweet him @kevingar658.