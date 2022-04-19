FAU Baseball: Owls fall in 5-1 road loss against Florida Gulf Coast

University Press stock photo of freshman right hander Bryan Boully on the mound.

The FAU Owls (24-14, 10-5 C-USA) lost 5-1 in a non-conference matchup against the Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) Eagles (23-14, 8-7 ASUN) in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday night.

Over the first four innings, freshman right-hander Bryan Boully and redshirt sophomore southpaw Marc DeGusipe combined for a no-hitter. However, FGCU broke that bid in the fifth inning.

The Eagles scored five runs in the fifth inning after graduate shortstop Bobby Head’s triple to center field drove in graduate second baseman Logan Sartori. Redshirt junior centerfielder Brian Ellis followed with an RBI double and junior first baseman Joe Kinker homered to left field to make it 4-0.

Before the fifth inning ended, sophomore right-hander Dante Visconti, who started the fifth inning, was pulled from the game. He allowed all five runs (four earned) on four hits and struck out two batters before sophomore left-hander Sam Drumheller entered.

FGCU added another run in the fifth after a double, a wild pitch, and a throwing error, increasing the lead to five runs.

The Owls scored their only run in the top of the seventh inning. Sophomore first baseman Nolan Schanuel reached on a fielding error and advanced to third to lead off the inning. Sophomore left-fielder Dylan Goldstein hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field to bring Schanuel home.

FAU will remain on the road, as they visit Old Dominion for a three-game set beginning Friday, April 22, and concluding Sunday, April 24. C-USA will broadcast all three games from Norfolk, Va.

Bryce Totz is the Sports Editor at the University Press.