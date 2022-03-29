Multicultural+Programming+Week+welcomes+students+to+join+their+diverse+events

The events range from painting, dance lessons, karaoke battles, and at the end of the week, a formal.

Multicultural Programming (MP) is hosting several events this week in an effort to allow students to learn about other cultures and customs.

“It’s about the diversity of students,” said Director of Multicultural Programming Mariana Vallejo. “How students can go and meet people that they really wouldn’t talk to, on a normal basis, and possibly become really good friends down the line.”

Tuesday, March 29 – Paint & Punch

Danielle Yablonka, the student artist leading “Paint & Punch” hopes to see participants in the Live Oak room A and B at 6:30 p.m. Painters, experienced or not, should expect to socialize while learning how to express themselves through art.

“The goal of tonight is to teach the room how to do a self portrait,” said Danielle Yablonka, a student artist who will be leading the event. “It’s about looking at yourself and who you are, and learning your features and being proud of them.”

In her journey to identify with her Jewish heritage, Yablonka said her artwork ended up being self portraits.

“Opening that floor to the rest of the student body and getting them to look at themselves and face their own identity is a way to explore your culture,” said Yablonka. “That’s where you come from and you should wear your roots proudly.”

Wednesday, March 30 – Dance with the Culture

Partnering up with Ballroom of FAU, “Dance with the Culture” will be exploring various dance styles from the waltz, bachata, country line dancing and more. MP has reserved Live Oak rooms A and B at 7 p.m. for the event.

In preparation for Friday’s formal, Vallejo wants those who don’t know popular dances like the Cha Cha Slide, Electric Slide, or Wobble participate.

“In my time brainstorming this event, I also realized that dancing does not necessarily have structured gender roles,” said MP Associate Director Joseph Mazlanovich. “I have seen women lead, in performances where a male typically leads.”

Mazlanovich encourages participants to dress in comfortable clothing that allows them to move freely.

Thursday, March 31 – MP Factor

MP Factor will allow students vocal talents, or lack thereof, to shine. Hosted in the Tiger Palm Room at 6:30 p.m., MP will be providing props for each performer as they take the stage.

MP Factor will have judges looking for the star of the night, but beyond the crowning of a winner, they want students to have fun and let loose.

Friday, April 1 – Diamonds in the Rough Formal

Organizers’ final event will be holding the “Diamonds in Rough Formal” in the Grand Palm Room from 8 p.m. to midnight. MP has secured a 360 camera, live DJ, and a variety of food for guests.

Many students, due to COVID-19, were unable to have a prom. MP staff partly created the formal for those students.

“A lot of people didn’t get to go to prom or maybe it wasn’t the best experience,” said Vallejo. “This is a formal that requires nothing. You do not have to be in a sorority or fraternity to come, this is a formal for all students.”

Some examples of formal wear have been posted for students who need an idea. The dress code is formal but Vallejo said that students dress in whatever makes them feel comfortable for an exciting night.

All events will provide food, drinks, or goodie bags. Visit MP’s instagram for further information and news updates.

Kizzy Azcarate is the Student Life Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, tweet her @Kizzy_kinz or [email protected]