Unofficial SG election results: Pierce Kennamer named student body president

Dalia Calvillo will become student body vice president, along with Deanna Mancuso as Boca Raton campus governor

Editor’s Note: This article will be updated as candidates respond to requests for comment.

The unofficial SG election results are in: Pierce Kennamer will serve as student body president alongside Vice President Dalia Calvillo.

The Kennamer/Calvillo campaign received a total of 1,620 votes — 70% percent of students who voted.

“First, thank you to everyone who voted in this election, those who supported us throughout our campaign, and thank you to the student body for showing us an overwhelming vote of confidence. We are excited to begin implementing our vision for the university, a vision that aims to benefit all students regardless if or how they voted,” said Kennamer and Calvillo in a joint statement to the UP.

With 1,283 votes, Deanna Mancuso will serve as the Boca Raton campus governor.

“I… want to thank my friends and fellow FAU classmates for being supportive throughout the entire campaign period,” Mancuso said. “I can’t wait to get to work!”

Jonathan Barroso will become governor of the Jupiter campus and Yaxmira Morales for the Broward campus.

FAU saw an increase in student participation with 8% percent of the student body voting for president and vice president in the election, compared to last year’s 4.1% percent.

There was a 97.1% increase of voters this year. 2,314 students voted in the spring 2022 election compared to 1,174 last year.

“I want to thank every student that voted in this election! It is so important to participate in these elections and I am so glad there was an amazing turnout,” Mancuso said.

The MacDonald/Palmer campaign received 551 votes, as the runner up.

“I want to thank everyone for participating in the election even if you may not have not voted for our ticket,” said former VP candidate Kaila Palmer.

Former presidential candidate Lily MacDonald also weighed in.

“It was a wild journey, but I’m very thankful for the student body’s participation in this year’s election,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald will remain in SG until the end of her Vice Presidential term on May 1. She then plans to graduate from FAU in the fall.

“I am thrilled to now have the opportunity to take on an internship and focus more on my campus involvement outside of SG,” said MacDonald.

The Trout/Cecchini campaign received 78 votes and the Pizzolato/Bafile campaign received 31 votes.

Trout and Pizzolato did not respond to requests to comment before time of publication.

Kennamer and Calvillo intend to pass many initiatives during their term, such as a textbook stipend, free Spotify and Hulu for some students, and a meal swipe program.

Palmer intends to continue being involved in student organizations now that the election is over.

“I plan to continue playing active roles in BSU [Black Student Union], NCNW [National Council of Negro Women], RSA [Resident Student Association], and various orgs,” she said. “In the meantime, I will finish out my term as senator and reevaluate my next options.”

