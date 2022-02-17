FAU Football: Conference USA releases 2022 football schedule

The Owls are scheduled to play four non-conference opponents and eight C-USA teams.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect that FAU’s season opener against Ohio University will take place in Athens, not Columbus.

Conference USA released the schedule for the 2022 football season on Feb. 14. Among the highlights include two inner conference games that might not take place due to conflicts within the conference.

FAU will open the season on Sept. 3 on the road against the Ohio University Bobcats in Athens, Ohio. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Bobcats finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 record, including a 1-5 record at home.

Next, the Owls will play the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions at home on Sept. 10 in another first-time matchup. The Lions tallied a 9-4 record in the 2021 campaign, going 5-3 on the road.

On Sept. 17, FAU will host the University of Central Florida. The teams last faced off in 2019, which saw the Knights knock off the Owls 48-14.

The final non-conference game of the 2022 season for the Owls will take place on Sept. 24 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. against Purdue University. This will be the first encounter between the two programs; marking the third new opponent for FAU.

Conference play begins for the Owls against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Oct. 1. Last season saw the Owls fall 31-14.

A two-game road trip ensues for FAU starting on Oct. 8 at the University of Texas at El Paso. FAU narrowly escaped UTEP last season with a 28-25 home win,

The 2022 Shula Bowl is next up as FAU will travel to face its in-state rival Florida International University on Oct. 15. N’kosi Perry had a career game, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns to give the Owls an impressive 58-21 victory last year.

For its next two games, FAU is scheduled to face Marshall University and Old Dominion University, who are hoping to play the upcoming season in the Sun Belt Conference. They are scheduled to play Old Dominion at home on Oct. 29 and Marshall on the road in Huntington, W.Va. on Nov. 12.

Prior to the matchup against Marshall, they are scheduled to face Western Kentucky University on Nov. 5. WKU handed the Owls a crushing 52-17 defeat in their most recent matchup.

FAU will host Charlotte on Nov. 19. FAU blew out Charlotte 38-9 last October. This game was played on the heels of the announcement that both teams would be leaving C-USA.

The Owls will close out its 2022 season on the road against the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders. Last time, the Blue Raiders won 27-17.

