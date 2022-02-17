Event Preview: NOW’s “Sex Work and Fetishization”

The Feb. 17 event’s theme centers around sex positivity, monetary gain in sex work, and the subtly racial fetishizations that come with being a minority.

FAU’s National Organization for Women (NOW) is hosting a “Sex Work and Fetishization” general body meeting that will take place on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Palm room of the Student Union.

The event will be open to everyone and encourages all attendants to dress in its theme “leather and lace” as they see comfortable.

NOW leaders will discuss sex positivity, monetary gain in sex work, and the subtly racial fetishizations that come with being a minority.

“Sex work and fetishization are two topics that are considered taboo in society, which means people won’t talk about it,” said Dámarys Torres Blanco, a multimedia journalism major.

Torres Blanco finds that it “impedes education” when topics of attraction to a person’s race and sexual liberation are secretive, which can cause harm to minorities.

As for the theme of the event, “lace and leather,” Torres Blanco is all for it.

“I find it [the dress code] to be empowering. I love it,” she said.

Former NOW attendee and alum Aliece Brown, wishes an event like “Sex Work and Fetishization” was possible during her time at the university.

“I wanted to do more meetings but they were always during my class times,” said Brown. “The dress code, I love it. Everyone should be getting dressed up and get excited for this event.”

Brown relates to Torres Blanco about the importance of destigmatizing sex work and minorities.

“I don’t know how they’re going to handle it, but it’s great that we’re addressing it and that people are willing to listen,” Brown said in reference to NOW.

