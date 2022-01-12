Current SG leaders urging students to run for open positions

Student Government is hosting informational meetings about candidacy and promotional events throughout January as elections get closer.

As elections approach for student body president, vice president, and governor, current SG leaders are urging students to run for candidacy.

SG is inviting students to attend virtual informational meetings from Jan. 12 until Jan. 14, where students can learn more about running for leadership positions.

The elections for student body president, vice president, and governor will be held on Feb. 22 and 23.

To run for one of these positions students need to fill out a declaration of candidacy form, which can be found on Owl Central.

Future elected members will also select students to fill leadership roles such as treasurer, marketing director, chief of staff, homecoming director, and program board director. Additional positions will also need to be filled.

Students interested in one of these roles can apply here.

“All students should definitely consider getting involved on campus and especially within Student Government,” Student Body President Maxwell Simonson said. “Getting involved in SG has allowed me to have positive/effective change on campus and provide students with resources and opportunities that otherwise would not have happened.”

According to Student Body Vice President Lily MacDonald, SG needs members to ensure that the student body has proper representation.

“Student Government’s purpose is to serve as a representative voice for all students which makes it extremely important to ensure that there are diverse and unique candidates to select from,” MacDonald said.

SG Adviser Donald Van Pelt wants students to know that SG leadership positions should not be taken lightly.

“SG officials hold some of the highest leadership roles on campus and the SG President is a Board of Trustee member to whom university leadership report,” said Van Pelt. “As a leader of SG you work with a budget of 9.8 million dollars, which gives you the ability to allocate funds, implement programs, and create a dynamic student experience at FAU.”

Certain leadership positions can also come with benefits such as tuition waivers, reserved parking spots, and an office in the Student Union.

SG is also inviting students to attend various events throughout January to promote their paid positions.

Information on events such as a resume workshop and SG family feud spin-off can be found on Owl Central.

Justine Kantor is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or message her on twitter @KantorJustine