REVIEW: Part-one of “Dune” struggles to make you feel invested

“Dune” takes you through a tumultuous ride as we see Paul Atreides battle both House Harkonnen and himself.

“Dune” is an exciting sci-fi film that follows a young man contemplating what his next role will be. Starring up-and-comer Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Paul Atreides, the story follows the heir of House Atreides as he struggles with the reality that he will take over the role of his father, Leto Atreides played by Oscar Isaac, as the Duke of House Atreides.

Ordered by the Emperor, House Atreides is assigned to invade planet Arrakis to take back the production of an interstellar fuel called “spice” from House Harkonnen.

Planet Arrakis is the only planet that produces spice, the most sought-after narcotic that allows the user to have a longer lifespan, increased strength, heightened senses, and, in rare cases, visions of the future.

Before his arrival to Arrakis, Paul begins to have visions of a Fremen woman, played by Zendaya. Never seeing a Fremen before, during the Gom Jabbar test performed by the Reverend Mother of Bene Gesserit, Paul is questioned about his visions when he stumbles upon a prophecy.

I had a difficult time fully investing in the movie because there were many moving parts from Paul’s visions to learning what the family houses were fighting over other than dominance.

A good portion of the movie could have been cut because the prophetic vision plotline didn’t fully come to fruition by the end of the movie.

What I liked most about the film was the costume choices. The costume designers, Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan, created costumes that made polished and modernized looks that looked like previous runway looks from Alexander Wang and Raf Simmons.

A major issue with the film is that Zendaya’s character, Chani, was only on screen for six minutes of the movie, making it feel like the press surrounding the movie was wrongfully advertised.

Chances are that Zendaya will appear more in the second installment as we watch Paul in a new position of power.

The first film of a two-part installment, “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuve is available in theaters and HBO Max. “Dune” released Oct. 28 and made $41 million on its box office opening weekend.

Overall, if you are already a sci-fi, action, or adventure movie enthusiast, you will likely enjoy “Dune.”

Kizzy Azcarate is the Entertainment Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, tweet her @Kizzy_kinz or [email protected]