Women’s Soccer: Owls’ three-game winning streak ends with a 2-0 home defeat against Old Dominion

FAU honored its senior players with flowers and framed jerseys prior to the start of the game.

In the final game of the regular season, the Owls (6-6-4, 4-2-2 C-USA) lost 2-0 to the Old Dominion University (ODU) Monarchs (10-4-1, 6-1-1 C-USA) at FAU Soccer Stadium Thursday night.

Prior to the start of the game, the team honored their seniors: goalkeeper Cassidy Wasdin, midfielder Emma Grissom, midfielder Sammy Vitols, and forward Miracle Porter. The seniors were presented with flowers and a framed jersey with their numbers.

FAU attempted seven shots and seven corner kicks in Thursday’s loss, while ODU attempted 11 shots and three corner kicks. The Owls only put one shot on target, which came at 11:07.

Freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen started her 16th game of the season. She finished with four saves.

Cohen faced just one shot in the first half and kept it out of the net, but the Monarchs had five attempts and two corners. Cohen’s saved shot came following a foul by junior defender Amanda Martin in the 21st minute.

ODU had the first opportunity to score with a corner kick at 4:11, but the shot went wide to the left of the net. They also took another shot at 5:44, but that was blocked.

The Owls put a goal in the back of the net at the eight-minute mark, but the referees negated it, calling the play offsides. They then took a corner kick at 8:59, but they couldn’t get the ball on target.

FAU had an opportunity to score at 35:15, but a foul committed by freshman forward Gabi Cimino took that chance away. They earned their third corner of the night at 39:06, but the Monarchs’ goalkeeper was the first to get the ball.

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 48:56 as junior midfielder Carla Morich had an empty net with the Owls exposed on defense.

Graduate forward Bri Austin had a chance for the equalizer as she took a free-kick at the edge of the box at 53:29, but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced out.

ODU jumped out to a two-goal lead following a shot from senior forward Morgan Hall at 56:42. Hall scored after getting a rebound from the previous shot that Cohen saved.

Redshirt junior midfielder Gi Krstec attempted a shot at 70:26 but missed high to the right.

Cohen made her fourth save of the night at 74:23 on a shot to the same spot where Hall scored.

FAU will continue to play in the championship tournament, which begins on Monday, Nov. 1 in Boca Raton at FAU Soccer Stadium. The schedule for the tournament has not been finalized yet, but the games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Bryce Totz is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected], or tweet him @brycetotz.