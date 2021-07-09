Weekly COVID Update 7/9: COVID cases continue to climb with Delta variant spreading

Updates from July 3 through July 9 regarding COVID-19 at FAU, Palm Beach County, and Florida.

This map of Florida depicts COVID-19 cases per capita. The darker areas have more cases reported within the county’s population. Courtesy of the New York Times.

As the Delta variant spreads across the country, health officials warn citizens about the dangers of the new strain and urge people to get vaccinated.

FAU

There are currently two active COVID-19 cases at FAU, one student and one employee. One case is on the Boca Raton campus and the other is on the Jupiter campus.

These two cases bring the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases at FAU during the Summer 2021 term to 14.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Palm Beach County is reporting an average of 127 COVID-19 cases daily as of July 9. The county’s daily average has gone up 21 cases since last week.

The percentage of PBC citizens that have been vaccinated still sits at 48%, but local measures are being taken to incentivize more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Palm Beach County Department of Health is offering $10 grocery vouchers to those who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine through July 17.

There are 14 vaccination sites for PBC residents to choose from to receive their vaccination and grocery voucher. To see the locations, click here.

STATE-WIDE

The state of Florida is averaging 2,688 COVID-19 cases per day, according to the New York Times. The state’s daily average has increased 994 cases since last week.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading through Florida rapidly and experts predict it will become the dominant strain of the virus in the state.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant is already the most common strain of the virus in the U.S. and accounts for nearly 52% of cases,” Florida Today reported.

Health officials and the president are urging citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the Delta variant.

“Fully vaccinated Americans have a high degree of protection, including against this Delta variant,” Biden said at a news briefing, according to NBC News.

Kendall Little is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @klittlewrites.