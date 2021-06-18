Weekly COVID Update 6/18: COVID positivity rates down in PBC, free vaccinations at FAU next week

Updates from June 4 through June 18 regarding COVID-19 at FAU, Palm Beach County, and Florida.

The Healthcare District of Palm Beach County’s mobile vaccination clinic will be at FAU next week offering free vaccinations without appointments.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci urges citizens to get vaccinated to avoid the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

FAU

There are currently two active COVID-19 cases at FAU, bringing the total number of on-campus cases during the summer semester to eight. Both active cases are students on the Boca Raton campus.

The Healthcare District of Palm Beach County’s mobile vaccination clinic will be at the Boca Raton campus on June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available and no appointment is needed.

Those who choose to receive the Pfizer vaccine can return on July 16 for their second dose.

The mobile clinic will be located in Parking Lot 23 near the Culture and Society Building.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

As of June 15, Palm Beach County had 670 new cases for the week, bringing the total number of active PBC COVID-19 cases to 146,960.

The daily positivity for COVID-19 in the county is down significantly from last month, according to WPTV. When Governor Ron DeSantis lifted any remaining mask mandates on May 3, positivity rates were at 5.8%.

Now, positivity rates are sitting at 2.9%.

STATE-WIDE

Florida is no longer reporting daily COVID-19 cases, but instead is releasing weekly statistics.

As of June 15, Florida had 12,157 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the current state total to 2,300,786.

52% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine and 43.3% of the population is fully vaccinated as of June 17 according to Our World in Data.

Experts have been keeping a close eye on the Delta variant of the virus that has made its way to Florida.

As of June 15, the CDC noted at least 72 cases of the variant in the state.

“We’ve seen that when Delta variant spreads among non-vaccinated people, it can become dominant very, very quickly,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with National Public Radio.

The variant is more infectious than the original Coronavirus strain, so Fauci strongly encourages people to get vaccinated to avoid catching the new strain.

Kendall Little is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @klittlewrites.