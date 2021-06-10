Palm Beach County’s mobile vaccine unit to visit Boca Raton campus

The Healthcare District of Palm Beach County will have a mobile vaccine unit visit the university’s Boca Raton campus to give out Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

As stated in an email sent out by the university this morning, the vaccine unit will be on campus Friday, June 11 and Friday, June 25 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not required for those choosing to get the vaccine on either of the two dates.

On June 11, the mobile unit will be located in Parking Lot 5 on the north side of the university’s stadium. Individuals choosing the Pfizer vaccine can return for the second dose on Friday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Parking Lot 5.

On June 25, the mobile unit will be stationed in Parking Lot 23 on the south side of the Culture & Society Building (CU-97). The return date of the second dose for the individuals choosing the Pfizer vaccine will be Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in lot 23.

Should any individual have questions, they are to be directed to the state of Florida COVID-19 Call Center or email [email protected]. The number for the call center is 1-866-779-612.

The university continues to encourage students to Protect Your Owl Family and get vaccinated. Any student or employee who tests positive for coronavirus, is exposed to coronavirus no matter where they are, or feels symptoms of the flu or coronavirus needs to continue to report to the Student Health Services.

Natalia Ribeiro is a news editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.