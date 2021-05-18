FAU Football: Owls land transfer kicker Logan Lupo from Louisville

The Owls now have three special team players with the addition of Lupo.

Following the departure of Vladimir Rivas to the transfer portal in February, Coach Taggart and the Owls began the search for a new kicker to add to the roster.

The Owls’ search for a new kicker concluded on May 16, as Logan Lupo confirmed his commitment via Twitter to transfer to FAU.

First reported by FAU Owl’s Nest, Lupo, now a sophomore, graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and was selected by the Miami Herald as a first-team all-county kicker for Broward County for his senior season in 2019. According to MaxPreps, Lupo was ranked as the third-best kicker in high school coming out of Florida and his longest made field goal was 48 yards out.

He only spent one year at Louisville and was strictly limited to punting duties despite being a kicker in high school. Lupo did not attempt any field goals in his lone season with the Cardinals, but he did average just under 40 yards per punt on 17 attempts.

Lupo becomes the third special teams player on the roster for the Owls and will compete for the starting kicker position against redshirt sophomore Aaron Shahriari and freshman Morgan Suarez.

