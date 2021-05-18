FAU Baseball: Owls end the regular season with a 3-0 win at Miami

The FAU Owls baseball team (30-23, 18-14 C-USA) finished the regular season at Coral Gables Tuesday evening, shutting out the Miami Hurricanes (29-17, 17-15 ACC) 3-0.

FAU opened up the scoring in the third inning thanks to an RBI single to right field by junior outfielder Jackson Wenstrom as he drove home freshman outfielder Jalen DeBose.

After pitching four innings, junior Adrien Reese subbed out in favor of sophomore outfielder Mitchell Hartigan, who made his third appearance on the mound this season. Reese finished with 54 thrown pitches, two strikeouts, and four flyouts and groundouts each.

Compared to his short cameo of 0.1 innings pitched on Sunday against Southern Miss, Hartigan pitched for two innings as he had a solid performance against Miami, earning four flyouts and a strikeout in the process. Freshman Sam Drumheller came on to pitch the top of the seventh.

The Owls added on to their lead at the bottom of the seventh with DeBose earning an RBI single after bunting, getting Bobby Morgensen to home plate.

Sophomore infielder BJ Murray topped off the Owls’ performance with a home run to left-center field, bringing the score to 3-0.

Miami couldn’t get anything going offensively as Reese, Hartigan, Drumheller, and freshman Dante Visconti assured the Owls their last regular-season victory didn’t escape from their grasp with solid pitching performances from their end.

The Owls enter the Conference USA tournament in Ruston, La. as a five-seed, taking on the four-seed Old Dominion Monarchs on May 26 at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.