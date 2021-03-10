Women’s Basketball: Owls advance to the quarterfinals after beating UAB 72-66

It is the Owls’ first-ever win in the Conference USA tournament since joining the conference in the 2013-14 season.

Iggy Allen (pictured #2) had a double-double of 30 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over UAB. Photo courtesy of Colin Mitchell from Conference USA.

FAU women’s basketball advanced to the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament after beating the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) 72-66 on Tuesday afternoon in Frisco, Texas.

The Owls got off to a good start in the first quarter, limiting UAB to only 11 points on 4-18 shooting.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen and senior forward Astou Gaye combined for 11 points in the first quarter, tying the number of points UAB had all throughout the quarter.

UAB got back on track early in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to two with 4:59 to go. The Owls responded by going on an 11-3 run to enter halftime up 36-26.

Gaye was excellent in stretching the floor out for the Owls, as she entered halftime with 10 points, including making all of FAU’s made three-pointers with two.

The third quarter went in the Blazers’ favor. They would outscore FAU 17-11 as junior guard Margaret Whitley, who was scoreless in the first half, made two three-pointers to get herself back on track for UAB.

Whitley continued her hot streak in the fourth quarter, nailing four three-pointers to keep the Blazers close with the Owls.

Allen responded by scoring 14 points on 5-8 shooting, showing her fierceness as a clutch player down the stretch for the Owls.

It was a crucial moment for the Owls when junior guard Bre Beck went to the free-throw line to keep the Owls from blowing their lead. While she only went 2-4 on free-throws in the final 30 seconds of the game, it was just enough to pull the Owls through.

Allen dominated with 30 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, and two steals for the Owls. Gaye contributed with 17 points and four rebounds, including three three-pointers for the game.

Whitley finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals for the Blazers. Senior center Zakyia Weathersby put up 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in tandem with Whitley.

The Owls will face the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on March 11 at 3:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.