University names newest dorm on Boca campus

The newest dorm on campus has been named and is a part of the housing quad.

The university’s housing department has revealed that Atlantic Park Towers is the name of the newest dorm on the Boca Raton campus. Atlantic Park Towers was selected to complete the university’s housing quad. The quad is seen as a hub for the residential experience at the university.

Atlantic Park Towers is located closest to the library, Atlantic dining hall, Student Union, and the Breezeway food court. The new dorm was built to replace Algonquin Hall, which was demolished in the summer of 2019.

The committee consisting of students, faculty, and staff were able to narrow down over 200 submissions to the Top 5 names.

In an email response, the five names listed were Atlantic Park Towers, Diversity [Way/Park], Owlsley Towers, Paradise Towers, or Yamato Towers. The significance of the names wasn’t revealed in the email.

According to Housing and Residential Education, the residence hall is a suite-style hall consisting of both double and single rooms for upper-division students. All of the suites feature a common entrance and either one or two bathroom facilities. A common entrance in dorms are spaces in which are for use by all student residents of that specific building. Each bedroom is equipped with unlimited access to Ethernet connections and cable television via streaming.

Rooms ending in A, B, C, or D are single, four-person suites. That means each student gets their own room with two bathrooms, one for every two people. Rooms ending in L or R are double, four person suites meaning two people per suite, a bathroom for each two-person suite.

Rooms ending in E and F are similar to rooms A, B, C, and D. The only difference is that they are single, two-person suites with one bathroom.

Natalia Ribeiro is a news editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.