Women’s Basketball: Owls blow their fifth conference game, lose to FIU 65-62

Iggy Allen (pictured #2) had 15 points and 17 rebounds in the loss to FIU. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.

FAU’s women’s basketball team (3-7, 1-5 C-USA) failed to get their second conference win Saturday afternoon, as they lost 65-62 to the FIU Panthers (6-6, 3-3 C-USA).

Two players had good starts for the Owls in the first quarter. Redshirt junior forward Sofia Galeron and sophomore guard Allie Tylka scored six points each to help FAU get the lead early in the game.

FAU was unable to keep senior guard Kyla Nelson in check early in the game, as she scored eight points to keep the deficit close for the Panthers.

Half of the second quarter was good for both teams defensively. With 4:47 left, only 11 points were scored between FAU and FIU.

Both teams would reach a deadlock at 33 apiece, as shooting percentages at the half showed FIU having the advantage with 43.8 percent accuracy over FAU with 37.5 percent.

The third quarter consisted of strong defense from both teams, as 23 points would be combined from FAU and FIU. The Panthers suffered a six-minute drought in which they failed to score a field goal to end the quarter.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen would achieve another double-double during the third quarter, making it her fourth of the season. The Owls led 45-44 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, FAU executed a 10-2 run to expand its lead to nine with 6:45 to go. The run would end following a three-pointer from FIU’s junior guard Raquel Ferrer-Bernad.

Despite FAU’s efforts, FIU would take the lead with 1:05 left in the game after a three-pointer from sophomore guard Fujika Nimmo.

Down three with four seconds to go after Nelson made both of her free-throws for FIU, Allen shot a desperate three-pointer to tie the game for the Owls, but it didn’t go in.

Redshirt sophomore forward Janeta Rozentale led the Owls with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Allen finished her double-double performance with 15 points and 17 rebounds, despite having 10 turnovers in the process.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Panthers, with Nelson having 18 points and eight rebounds. Graduate forward Emerald Ekpiteta had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, Nimmo ended with 13 points and six rebounds, and redshirt junior guard Jiselle Thomas contributed 11 points on 5-7 shooting.

The Owls will have their next back-to-back on the road against the Charlotte 49ers on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on YouTube.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.