Men’s Basketball: Owls open C-USA play losing to Old Dominion 71-67

Jailyn Ingram goes up for a shot in FAU’s loss to Old Dominion. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.

FAU’s men’s basketball team (5-5, 0-1 C-USA) began C-USA play with a 71-67 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs (6-3, 2-1 C-USA).

C-USA play was originally going to start for FAU against Middle Tennessee, but the games would be postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within Middle Tennessee.

The first half was competitive for both teams. Shots were exchanged back and forth, as 58 shots were attempted between both teams, with 29 of them being made. Old Dominion, however, led the Owls for 14:39 of the entire half. FAU only led for 3:29.

Senior forward Jailyn Ingram led everyone in scoring at halftime with 16 points on 7-9 shooting. FAU was 8-19 with everyone outside of Ingram.

The competitive atmosphere would remain the same throughout the second half. FAU and Old Dominion went down to the wire, as FAU kept making efforts to tie the game or take the lead on some occasions.

With FAU down by five with 1:05 to go, an opportunity for a four-point play arose when junior guard Michael Forrest got fouled after making the three-pointer that cut the deficit to two. Unfortunately for the Owls, Forrest would miss the free-throw and would later turn the ball over with four seconds left, ending the game for FAU.

Ingram finished with a game-high 26 points and six rebounds on 12-17 shooting. Sophomore guard Bryan Greenlee was the only player besides Ingram to score in double digits for the Owls with 13. Sophomore guard Kenan Blackshear had nine points and eight rebounds, while Forrest turned in eight points and two rebounds.

Old Dominion’s best players were senior forward Austin Trice, redshirt senior guard Xavier Green, and senior guard Malik Curry. Trice led the Monarchs in scoring with 17 off the bench. Green had 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Curry finished with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The men’s team will finish their back-to-back on the road against Old Dominion on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

