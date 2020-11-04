FAU Football: Southern Miss is back on the schedule for FAU

The game against Southern Miss was originally postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Alex Liscio.

The FAU Owls (2-1, 2-1 C-USA) have rescheduled their road matchup with Southern Miss (1-5, 1-2 C-USA) for Thursday, Dec. 10 in Hattiesburg, MS. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, C-USA announced that seven games, including the game between the Owls and the Golden Eagles, will be rescheduled for the first two weeks of December.

The Owls had previously postponed the game against Southern Miss due to a “COVID-related issue”.

In a press conference on Oct. 12, head coach Willie Taggart said that 38 players and staff members would have missed the game against Southern Miss due to COVID-19.

This was the sixth game of the season that was either canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus. The three games that were canceled were scheduled to be against Minnesota, Stony Brook, and Old Dominion. The other two games that were postponed were scheduled against South Florida and Georgia Southern.

Although C-USA is allowing fall sports, Old Dominion decided in August that it would not play any games.

The games scheduled against South Florida and Georgia Southern were postponed due to multiple positive tests as well. The game against Georgia Southern has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

C-USA has also changed the date of the championship game to Friday, Dec. 18, after originally being scheduled for December 5. The game was pushed back to create two extra weeks in the schedule for games that were postponed due to COVID-19.

FAU’s next scheduled game will be this Saturday, Nov. 7 against Western Kentucky at 6 p.m at FAU Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the streaming service Stadium.

Bryce Totz is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @brycetotz.