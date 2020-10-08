FAU Football: The road game against Southern Miss has been postponed due to a “COVID-related issue”

This announcement came just days before the game was scheduled to be played.

This marks the sixth game overall on the Owls season that has either been postponed or canceled. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU Athletics released a statement Thursday that the fourth game of the season has been postponed. The Owls were scheduled to play Southern Miss on Saturday in Hattiesburg, MS at 4 p.m.

🗓 Schedule update: Saturday’s game at Southern Miss has been postponed. https://t.co/CWHDMyk5AK — FAU Football (@FAUFootball) October 9, 2020

“The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our highest priority as we deal with this pandemic,” said FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White. “We’ll continue to work diligently with Conference USA and Southern Miss to reschedule this game.”

This is the third postponement of the season, and the sixth game impacted overall. Games against Minnesota, Stony Brook, and Old Dominion were canceled. The games against Georgia Southern, USF, and now Southern Miss has been postponed.

Before the game was postponed there were concerns that Hurricane Delta may have an impact.

Southern Miss explained that the reason for the postponement is COVID-19 related in their statement.

“We understand this COVID-related decision made by Florida Atlantic to not play our game this weekend and appreciate the consistent communication with our athletic department during the week,” Jeremy McClain, Director of Athletics said. “We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate, however, we will work with Florida Atlantic and Conference USA to reschedule this game for later in the season.”

An announcement will be made as soon as the game is rescheduled.

FAU’s next scheduled game is against Marshall in Huntington, WV on Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the streaming service Stadium.

