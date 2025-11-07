Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

University Press staff predict a successful Homecoming performance against Tulsa in FAU’s favor

On a two-game losing streak, will the Owls be able to snap their streak just in time for Homecoming? Our staff makes their predictions.
FAU Athletics
Wide receiver Easton Messer catching a pass thrown to him in FAU’s game against the University of South Florida on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium.
Mikai Datilus and Anthony OrtizNovember 7, 2025

Coming off a tough loss, Florida Atlantic football (3-5, 2-3 AC) is looking to get back in the win column against a struggling Tulsa Golden Hurricane team (2-6,0-5 AC)

Both teams look to break their current losing streaks, with FAU having lost two straight and Tulsa dropping four in a row. Tulsa, during the four-game losing streak, has allowed over 38 points a game. FAU looks to take advantage of an opportunity to have a big day on offense.

FAU’s last two weeks have been far from their usual brand of offense, going under their total yards per game average of 427.4. 

Even without a conference win, Tulsa presents a big challenge for FAU to see how they will respond after a losing streak.

The University Staff predicts FAU will start its new winning streak off with a Homecoming victory. Here are the predictions:

Anthony Ortiz, Staff Writer

Look, FAU may be on a two-game losing streak, but take a look at the opponents. A ranked South Florida Bulls (6-2, 3-1 AC) at the time and an undefeated Navy Midshipmen (7-1, 5-1 AC) at the time as well. To put it bluntly, FAU was not going to win those games, especially on the road. 

Now, against Tulsa, FAU should be favored. They have proven capable of competing with and defeating teams that are better than them. However, FAU is still in this, dropping two games in a row, so they cannot let those two losses affect their ability to win this one. 

The key to this game is to get off to a fast start and not to let Tulsa hang around. Compared to FAU, this Tulsa offense is not great. What really is the key to Tulsa is one player on defense and that is cornerback Elijah Green. Tulsa has intercepted the ball 5 times this season, all from Green. Look for quarterback Caden Veltkamp to throw it away from Keem Green and get it to his weapons quickly, who can create after the catch.

On the other hand, is it a good call for FAU’s first interception of the season? This week presents another opportunity to do so against a Tulsa offense that frequently rotates between two quarterbacks during the game. FAU has a good opportunity to win the turnover battle in this game against a struggling Tulsa team that is coming off a tough 38-37 overtime loss against the Temple Owls (5-3, 3-1 AC).

Score Prediction: 38-25, FAU

Mikai Datilus, Staff Writer

After a second bye week of the season, Florida Atlantic looks to bounce back from two straight losses. It’s Homecoming week, and FAU gets an easier opponent, or so they hope, as they are set to take on Tulsa (2-6, 0-5 AC).

Meanwhile, FAU (3-5, 2-3 AC) has faced conference play, with its last two losses coming to a current College Football playoff team in Memphis and the two-loss University of South Florida. FAU is better than its record states, and they’ll get a chance to prove it on Saturday in front of the hometown crowd. 

Tulsa is giving up 32.9 points and 437.7 yards per game to its opponents, while FAU is scoring 26.6 points per game and has an offense that has produced, especially against struggling defenses. The biggest example of this was against UAB, which allowed 38.3 points per game and 420 yards, a game they won 53-33. 

FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp has thrown for 17 touchdowns and 2,234 yards on the year, and FAU will have more opportunity to air it out this week. I expect the passing offense to be electric once again, with some long touchdowns that the home crowd can celebrate. 

On the other hand, Tulsa freshman QB Baylor Hayes is playing his best football of the season, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the past two games. FAU will have to play a good defensive game, and they did against Navy, holding them to two for five on fourth down and forcing a fumble.

Ultimately, I think FAU has a perfect opportunity to get back in the win column. They’ll air the ball out, force some tough throws, and get a huge conference win in the second half of the year.

Prediction: 33-17, FAU

For more information regarding this and other stories, please contact the staff via email: Mikai at [email protected] and Anthony at [email protected].

