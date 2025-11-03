Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic bounces back in overtime thriller, 83-78

When FAU needed a hero, guard Yohann Sissoko answered, nailing a game-saving three-pointer to seal the Owls’ first win of the season against Boston College on Monday night.

Florida Atlantic men’s basketball kicked off its first official home game of the 2025-26 season in front of a sold-out Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, marking the third time a power conference opponent has played at “The Elly” in four years.

After an electric 42-point win against Florida Tech on Thursday, along with a 24-point performance from guard Devin Vanterpool, head coach John Jakus and his team were excited to bring winning back to paradise.

“I don’t know that this [game] was pretty, maybe that’s just part of it, but what our guys did show is some real fight and resolve,” said Jakus. “When we were dead in the water, I thought between their heart and our fan spirit, there was a chance to get back in it, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Since March 2022, the Owls have held a 39-7 record at home and have one of the top home-court advantages in the country, according to the game notes provided.

Tonight marked the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools; Boston College now holds a 3-1 record over FAU in the programs’ histories, and this is the first time the Eagles have played in Boca Raton.

As a team, FAU shot 43% from the field, 50% from three, and 52% from the free-throw line.

Guard Kanaan Carlyle was the leading scorer for the Owls with 19 points and two rebounds, shooting 46% from the field and 50% from behind the arc. Forward Xander Pintelon trailed behind him with 14 points and seven rebounds, shooting 44% from the field and 42% from behind the arc.

“This [game] just meant that we can just bounce back, even though we go down, we come together as a group,” said Pintelon.

Vanterpool scored the first points of the game with a dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy, assisted by guard Isaiah Elohim; he followed with a fast-break layup to give the Owls the early lead.

Redeeming themselves from an early three-minute scoring drought and going 0-4 for field goals, FAU went on a 9-0 scoring run and made 4-5 field goals over two minutes and 42 seconds.

After being out in the last game with a minor ankle injury, guard Niccolo Moretti checked into the game for the Owls.

Carlyle scores a buzzer-beater three to put the Owls up by four going into halftime, 35-31.

Elohim had an explosive dunk that got the crowd riled up after two missed free throws from Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. Elohim then was fouled on his layup and got the and-one.

Boston College went on an 8-0 scoring run over just one minute and 38 seconds; the Eagles left FAU scoreless for nearly four straight minutes. This run gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the game, six points, with just eight minutes left in the game.

Just as fans thought the game was slipping away, with four minutes remaining, Sissoko and Carlyle hit back-to-back three-point shots to cut the Owls’ deficit from nine points to three points in a little under 30 seconds.

Carlyle got fouled with 50 seconds left, made both free throws and put the Owls down by three. A turnover from forward Boden Kapke allowed Sissoko to steal the ball, drive up the court, and shoot a three-pointer to tie the game with 30 seconds left.

A missed jumper from Vanterpool forced the end of regulation and sent the game into overtime, 66-66.

Boston College guard Chase Forte kicked off overtime with a second-chance layup but was fouled on the following play, sending Pintelon to the line; he made both free throws to tie the game back up at 68.

Both teams traded baskets with three pointers made by Hand Jr. and Carlyle. Sissoko scored a layup on the fastbreak the following play to give the Owls back the lead. FAU forced Boston College to go on a three-minute scoring drought.

Sissoko sealed the game with two free throws and helped FAU pull away with the nail-biting overtime win, 83-78.

FAU will travel to Liberty Arena to compete in the Field of 68 Classic against the College of Charleston on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @angieemartell for more information on this and other stories.