Men’s Basketball: FAU dominates Coastal Georgia 92–63 behind Vanterpool’s 30-point performance

A strong offensive performance, elite rebounding, fueled by Devin Vanterpool’s career-best 30 points, led the Owls to another home victory.
FAU Athletics
Guard Devin Vanterpool looking to pass the ball away from the defender in FAU’s game against Coastal Georgia on Monday, Nov. 19 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
David Hoyos, Staff WriterNovember 17, 2025

After two weeks without playing at home, Florida Atlantic men’s basketball returned to action on Monday night with a 92–63 win over Coastal Georgia at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. 

The Owls (3-1) looked refreshed and in rhythm, delivering one of their most complete performances of the early season. Coastal Georgia, meanwhile, fell to 3-5 following the loss.

The night belonged to sophomore guard Devin Vanterpool, who delivered a career-high 30 points on 57% shooting (12–21) and eight rebounds. His shot-making and downhill aggression shifted momentum whenever the Owls needed it, particularly during a second-half stretch in which he scored back-to-back baskets to put FAU ahead.

As a team, FAU shot 45% from the field, scored 46 points in the paint, and added 28 fast-break points, overwhelming Coastal Georgia with their tempo and athleticism. FAU’s depth and physicality on the boards proved decisive, winning the rebounding battle 52–33, including 23 offensive rebounds, 18 of which came in the second half.

The Owls’ balanced scoring effort continued behind forward Xander Pintelon, who scored 13 points, shooting 60% from 3-point range (3–5), and guard Isaiah Elohim, who contributed 16 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, the bench provided valuable energy, combining for 21 rebounds. FAU’s defensive plan focused on forcing Coastal Georgia’s shooters into the paint and trusting the Owls’ length at the rim. 

This win sets the tone for FAU as they enter a busy stretch of four games in eight days. Jakus hopes the momentum carries into a Thursday, Nov. 19, matchup against University of the Pacific at 7 p.m.

David Hoyos is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @hoyos_2k for more information on this and other stories.

