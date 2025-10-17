University Press staff predict a rivalry takedown in USF’s favor

As conference play is heating up and Florida Atlantic football is starting to find its rhythm under a new staff and offense, the Owls look to keep that momentum alive as they are set to take on the University of South Florida Bulls.

USF currently stands in third (2-0) in American Conference rankings, while FAU stands sixth (2-1); the Owls just broke .500 with their win against the UAB Blazers last weekend, 53-33. However, with a harder schedule and better winning trends, the Bulls will not go down without a fight.

FAU has a 2-4 overall record versus USF in the program’s history, but those two wins have been away games. Perhaps home-field advantage does not always matter, but how will the Owls respond given the Bulls’ strong winning history so far this season? Here are the predictions:

Mikai Datilus, Staff Writer

Here we are, Florida Atlantic’s first game against a ranked opponent all season, and a fourth conference game against the University of South Florida (USF). It’s the perfect time for this game to come, as FAU comes off a 53-33 routing against UAB.

This game is a more formidable challenge. USF has only lost one game all year, and that was to No. 2 University of Miami on Sept. 13, 49-12. Last week, USF defeated previously undefeated North Texas 63-36 and is currently top 20 in points per game, averaging 36.2 to FAU’s 28.2.

FAU’s defense will need to play its best game of the year to win this time around. That’s a tall task, considering FAU has struggled defensively all season. They allowed 33 points to UAB, whom they shut out in the first quarter, and just a week before, they allowed 55 points to Memphis. USF Quarterback Byrum Brown has 18 touchdowns in five games, and the Bulls can put points on the board fast.

FAU Quarterback Caden Veltkamp has thrown for three touchdowns and over 250 passing yards in each of the last two games. He’s playing his best football of the season, and I expect this to continue against a defense that hasn’t stopped the pass all year. Last week, North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions, and USF’s defensive motto has been to force turnovers.

“I truly believe it’s a mindset and an attitude, where the culture is like, ‘We’re going to go get that football.’ You look at our three interceptions [against North Texas] and each time there was somebody in the quarterback’s face as he threw it.” USF Head Coach Alex Golesh expands on the turnover-heavy mindset.

Caden Veltkamp has thrown nine interceptions this season, including one in each of the last two games. For FAU to have a fighting chance in this game, he has to take better care of the football.

Overall, FAU will score, and score enough to put USF on the ropes, but it’s too tall a task for them to beat one of the best 20 teams in the country.

Score Prediction: 56-36, USF

Sasha Crabtree, Contributing Writer

Can FAU upset the South Florida Bulls’ homecoming game? American Conference rivals meet when the Bulls host the Florida Atlantic Owls this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams are coming off explosive offensive performances. South Florida beat North Texas 63-36, while FAU handled UAB with a 53-33 victory.

This will be a tough game for the Owls defensively, as the Bulls are averaging 60 points per game and have only lost one game this season. Led by a dynamic quarterback, USF thrives in fast-paced situations. FAU will have a tricky time stopping the Bulls’ offensive attack. If FAU can improve its defensive strategy, it might stay close.

USF quarterback Byrum Brown is clearly having a strong season, throwing for 1,439 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. However, in the UAB vs. FAU game, quarterback Caden Veltkamp completed 20 of 30 passes for 297 yards and threw three touchdowns. These numbers are encouraging for FAU with multiple touchdowns and only one turnover. If Veltkamp can replicate or improve against USF, it makes the Owls a competitive opponent.

If FAU’s defense can generate enough stops or turnovers, it might tighten into the fourth, but against a top 20 team, FAU will have a tough time.

Score Prediction: 48- 35, USF

