UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic lands Top 100 recruit

No. 68 recruit Felipe Quiñones has committed to the Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball program.
FAU Athletics
Felipe Quinones dons his new FAU Jersey next to FAU Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Jakus.
Mikai Datilus, Staff Writer
October 27, 2025

Felipe Quiñones, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Puerto Rico and the No. 68-ranked player in the SportsCenter‘s Next Top 100 for the Class of 2026, has committed to Florida Atlantic University, he told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi Monday afternoon.

The four-star posted his commitment on Twitter (X) with the caption “Locked in with FAU.” Scouts have praised Quiñones as a skilled scorer and decision-maker, with experience in both high school and international play. He had offers from Baylor, UC Berkley, Florida State, Memphis, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue and UCF, but ultimately chose the FAU Owls.

“Coach Jakus has known me since Baylor. He respects my game, and I trust our relationship,” Quiñones said in his commitment post via X, explaining his decision to commit to FAU. 

Quiñones played for IMG Academy during the 2024 season and transferred to Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. He represented Puerto Rico at the 2024 U17 FIBA World Cup, averaging 13 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. 

He also holds the record for the second-most points scored by a player in FIBA U17 history, with 42 points in a win against France in 2024. 

Mikai Datilus is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @mikaismh for more information on this and other stories.

