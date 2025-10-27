Men’s Basketball: Florida Atlantic lands Top 100 recruit

Felipe Quiñones, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Puerto Rico and the No. 68-ranked player in the SportsCenter‘s Next Top 100 for the Class of 2026, has committed to Florida Atlantic University, he told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi Monday afternoon.

The four-star posted his commitment on Twitter (X) with the caption “Locked in with FAU.” Scouts have praised Quiñones as a skilled scorer and decision-maker, with experience in both high school and international play. He had offers from Baylor, UC Berkley, Florida State, Memphis, Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue and UCF, but ultimately chose the FAU Owls.

“Coach Jakus has known me since Baylor. He respects my game, and I trust our relationship,” Quiñones said in his commitment post via X, explaining his decision to commit to FAU.

Quiñones played for IMG Academy during the 2024 season and transferred to Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. He represented Puerto Rico at the 2024 U17 FIBA World Cup, averaging 13 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

He also holds the record for the second-most points scored by a player in FIBA U17 history, with 42 points in a win against France in 2024.

