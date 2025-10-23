FAU provost finalist Sandra Richtermeyer meets with faculty to discuss key issues

Rutgers University-Camden administrator Sandra Richtermeyer spoke and answered a litany of attendees’ questions about her motivations to be the next provost for FAU on Wednesday.

Richtermeyer is one of three candidates for the position, which is a senior academic administrator. A first candidate, Scott Beaulier, spoke with faculty and staff on Oct. 20. Beaulier was one of the presidential candidates being considered at Northern Michigan University and currently serves as the H.A. True Family Dean of Business at the University of Wyoming.

According to The North Wind, NMU’s student publication, the NMU community has expressed worries about Beaulier’s ideals and beliefs. “NMU community members are concerned about Beaulier’s respect for women, minorities, and those in poverty,” wrote The North Wind, based on concerns made to the university’s Board of Trustees.

The next candidate will be announced on Oct. 28. FAU is in the midst of a five-month search for a new provost, which University President Adam Hasner announced in March 2025. Last April, the university hosted two listening sessions to hear from faculty and staff and the qualities they would like to see in a provost.

Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Russell Ivy has served in his position since September 2023, while the university searches for a more permanent replacement.

Prior to her current position as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at Rutgers University-Camden, she was the dean of the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell for six years.

Dean of the College of Science Valery Forbes moderated the Q&A-style forum, where members of the faculty and staff brought up concerns regarding faculty unions, FAU’s R1 designation and international status, advocating for faculty and staff, increased support for graduate students, budget reallocations, and the conversation around artificial intelligence in academia.

Frederick Hoffman, professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, asked during the forum, “What is your experience and attitude towards faculty unions?”

Richtermeyer shared her experience with the many unions at Rutgers as well as her past experience at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. “Working with the union was absolutely fantastic because I felt like it gave faculty a voice so they could have a way to address their concerns,” said Richtermeyer.

“Most of the things I saw that went through the union, faculty had absolutely a valid concern, so I felt like it led to an outcome that there was a process of discussion, and I was able to feel very confident with it,” she said.

Another topic of conversation was about FAU’s current designation as an R1 university, as well as how the university is recognized globally. Richtermeyer noted the “tremendous opportunity and potential” FAU has to keep improving that status, and the key to getting there is determination to build the university’s reputation, and importantly, getting faculty “out there.”

“The reason these reputations rise is you get your faculty out into the community, out into the conversations, making sure they are present at leading academic meetings, that you’re celebrating and recognizing and promoting the research that’s happening,” said Richtermeyer.

Robert Stackman, dean of the Graduate College and associate vice president for Academic Affairs on the Jupiter campus, asked Richtermeyer about how she would help increase that support for graduate students.

She noted finding “seed money” or start-up funding to help when people hit a snag, and building awareness or supplementing the stipend with scholarships that might come from private donors.

Richtemeyer was also asked about the use of AI, to which her main message was keeping up with the changes being made in the curriculum as well as the workforce. She also mentioned that if implemented in the classroom to be mindful of the impact it would have on students having to learn multiple AI tools.

Another point that she made was about a genuine interest in faculty and advocating for them. Richtemeyer notes that faculty should always be made aware of any changes and that consulting them is the most important thing.

The next forum for faculty and staff to hear from the third candidate will be held Oct. 30 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Ava Hilton is the Copy Desk Chief for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or direct message Hilton on Instagram @a.vahilton10.