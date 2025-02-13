FAU receives R1 status after five years

Florida Atlantic University has joined the elite group of 187 universities nationwide that hold the highest research classification.

The university’s new R1 status, awarded by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, places the university as the sixth school in the Florida State System to reach this level, according to a Feb. 13 email from Interim President Stacy Volnick.

“Achieving R1 status is a Big Deal,” the email reads. ‘It is more than just a title — it serves as a powerful catalyst for transformation, opening doors to major donors, research grants and partnerships that will elevate our institution’s capabilities and reach.”

The Carnegie Classification uses specific metrics to evaluate research universities every three years. To earn the R1 rating, universities have to meet two key requirements: spend at least $50 million on research annually and graduate at least 70 doctoral students each year. FAU has now exceeded both of these goals.

Gregg Fields, FAU’s vice president for research, said that FAU’s doctorate graduate rates were 123 and research expenditures were $78 million in 2023.

“It certainly adds to the prominence of your institute,” Fields said.

Fields outlined several key research areas that have contributed to this achievement, and he’s particularly excited about the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, which deals with coastal security and marine-derived drugs. The university also houses the Institute for Human Health and Disease Intervention, which Fields oversees, and the Cancer Center for Excellence.

According to Fields, R1 designation may help FAU compete for research funding and attract new faculty members and graduate students.

“It becomes a more attractive environment for researchers, and even senior researchers who move and already have well-funded programs,” Fields said. “Graduate students when they look at institutions, R1 is more attractive to them.”

He said FAU has been working towards achieving the status for five years.

“There is even an effect on philanthropic support,” he said. “You see more support from the community once they’re aware of where you are in terms of your research capabilities.”

However, the R1 status requires ongoing commitment. It is reviewed every three years and can be revoked if the university falls below the required metrics.

While no specific new initiatives are planned yet given how recently the status was awarded, Fields said the university is focused on maintaining and building on this achievement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Laurie Mermet is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.