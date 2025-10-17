Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

A sneak-peek of Florida Atlantic’s basketball teams at Paradise Madness

For the fifth annual gathering, both men’s and women’s basketball showcased their talents for students and fans.
Categories:
Madison Norton
Guard Amar Amkou takes a shot from the three-point line in Florida Atlantic’s Paradise Madness at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Oct. 15.
Anthony Ortiz, Staff Writer
October 17, 2025

At the fifth annual Paradise Madness at FAU, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams previewed what’s to come this season with a series of three contests and a men’s scrimmage at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Oct. 15, showcasing their talents for fans and setting the stage for the season ahead.

Guards Haley Walker andMax Langenfield and Team Sunset – guard Madi Gewirtz, forward Xander Pintelon, and guard Grace Cartensen – were all the competition winners for the night. However, each round was tight from the first competition all the way down to the dunk contest.

Jackson and Plata went at it in a high-scoring first round, with Plata winning 82-75. On the other side of the bracket, Rodgers and Walker went head-to-head in a low-scoring but tight round, ending with Walker winning 10-7. For the final round, Plata and Walker faced off. Following a rhythm established after participating in the last round, Walker won the skills challenge 20-15.

FAU junior Brian Adam, majoring in urban planning, says, “Everyone looked good in the Skills contest.” All the rounds were tight, and Adam, along with many other students, was entertained by the contest.

In the three-point contest, it was Carstensen vs. Rodgers, Carlyle vs Pintelon, and Gerwitz vs. Arizmendi. Team Sunset ultimately won 31-26. 

Pintelon was asked after the contest about the women leading Sunset to victory, and he said, “Keep shooting!” A comedic way to end an entertaining three-point contest.

Women’s head coach LeAnn Freeland stated that FAU has been great so far. “It’s the best decision I have made and I have only been here for 6 months.”

The dunk contest participants – Zion Sampaio, Langenfield, and Parker – showcased their athleticism. Junior Jordan Lasky, a judge for the dunk contest, gave his input on what he was looking for. “I’m looking for a windmill or a 360 or a 360 windmill,” Lasky said. 

Sampaio scored 21, which wasn’t enough to make it past the first round, but Parker and Langenfield moved on to the final round, where they put on a show. Langenfield just edged out Parker 30-29.

“It was fun; the fans, I think, were happy, and everybody here did a great job,” Langenfield said.

The men’s White vs. Black game was physical and had a regular-season type of intensity. As part of the black team, FAU’s highest-ever commit, forward Josiah Parker, was all over the place with 12 points and nine rebounds. However, that wasn’t enough, as forward Devin Williams, with 13 points, and Langefield, with eight points, led White to a 43-27 win.

Langenfield looked at the bigger picture of this season and what to look forward to. “I was a red shirt last because I had two major injuries,” Langenfield said. “I’m just happy to be healthy again and just want to play. That’s it.”

Anthony Ortiz is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email Ortiz at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Jess Moors tossing a basketball for a picture at FAU women’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day on Oct. 9, 2025 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Women’s Basketball: Owls embrace fresh start at Media Day
Devin Vanterpool, left, and assistant coach Jordan Fee, right, at Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 media day on Oct. 8, 2025, at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
A full-court analysis of Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day
Niccolo Moretti dribbling the ball up the court in FAU’s game against Charlotte at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Feb. 10, 2025.
FAU Men’s Basketball reveals 2025-26 non-conference schedule
Ta'Ziah Jenks shooting a free throw in FAU's game versus North Texas.
Women’s Basketball: An overview of the Owls’ 2025-26 non-conference schedule
Devin Vanterpool high-fiving one of his assistant coaches in the American Conference quarterfinal game versus Charlotte on March 13, 2025, at Dickies Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Overview of what to expect from FAU’s conference opponents
Alijah Marin (left) and Johnell Davis (right) celebrate their win versus Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Men’s basketball: One FAU alumnus drafted, two others sign with NBA teams
More in Sports
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp celebrating with his teammate in the endzone in FAU’s game versus UAB on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic picks up 53-33 win against UAB, their second straight victory
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp looking to pass the ball in FAU’s game vs. Rice on Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium in Houston, TX.
University Press staff predict a home-field takeover for FAU vs. UAB
Midfielder Ethan Schumaker shouting in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal for FAU in their match against Florida Gulf Coast University on Oct. 9, 2025 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Soccer: FAU gains fourth consecutive win with 2–1 victory over FGCU
Florida Atlantic defensive back Terez Reid hugging his teammate in celebration in their game versus Rice University on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium.
Battle of the Owls: FAU outlasts Rice behind Veltkamp’s three-touchdown performance
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp diving into the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis on September 27, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict Rice as the “better Owl” ahead of Saturday’s game
FAU’s wide receiver Easton Messer watches as Florida Atlantic's defense sacks Tigers QB Brendon Lewis on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic conference debut game versus Memphis
More in Top Stories
Letter to the Editor: Former UP writer’s dream cut short, leaves FAU
Letter to the Editor: Former UP writer’s dream cut short, leaves FAU
The sign for Opportunity Way on Florida Atlantic University's Boca Raton campus
Opinion: Opportunity Way fails its non-American students
An iStock image of a pencil erasing the word "history."
Editorial: Why the UP removed an international student writer’s name from a story
The owl statue outside the FAU Recreation and Fitness Center on the Boca Raton campus.
‘FAU Pisser’: Anonymous individual joins viral ‘university pisser’ social media trend
University Drive on FAU's Boca Raton campus.
A recent bill proposes renaming FAU’s University Drive after Charlie Kirk
Kaitlyn Lawrence, the Program Board’s Fashion ShowXFashion Forward’s third-place winner, poses at the end of the runway during the safari-themed category in the Live Oak on Oct. 7.
Florida Atlantic becomes a runway as Program Board and Fashion Forward host joint fashion show
About the Contributor
Madison Norton
Madison Norton, Sports Photographer
Madison Norton is a senior at Florida Atlantic University. She joined the University Press as a sports photographer. When Madison is not on the field or the court, she enjoys traveling and documenting the world through film photography. Upon graduation, she aspires to continue her passion for sports photography in the NBA and Euroleague.