A sneak-peek of Florida Atlantic’s basketball teams at Paradise Madness

At the fifth annual Paradise Madness at FAU, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams previewed what’s to come this season with a series of three contests and a men’s scrimmage at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Oct. 15, showcasing their talents for fans and setting the stage for the season ahead.

Guards Haley Walker andMax Langenfield and Team Sunset – guard Madi Gewirtz, forward Xander Pintelon, and guard Grace Cartensen – were all the competition winners for the night. However, each round was tight from the first competition all the way down to the dunk contest.

Jackson and Plata went at it in a high-scoring first round, with Plata winning 82-75. On the other side of the bracket, Rodgers and Walker went head-to-head in a low-scoring but tight round, ending with Walker winning 10-7. For the final round, Plata and Walker faced off. Following a rhythm established after participating in the last round, Walker won the skills challenge 20-15.

FAU junior Brian Adam, majoring in urban planning, says, “Everyone looked good in the Skills contest.” All the rounds were tight, and Adam, along with many other students, was entertained by the contest.

In the three-point contest, it was Carstensen vs. Rodgers, Carlyle vs Pintelon, and Gerwitz vs. Arizmendi. Team Sunset ultimately won 31-26.

Pintelon was asked after the contest about the women leading Sunset to victory, and he said, “Keep shooting!” A comedic way to end an entertaining three-point contest.

Women’s head coach LeAnn Freeland stated that FAU has been great so far. “It’s the best decision I have made and I have only been here for 6 months.”

The dunk contest participants – Zion Sampaio, Langenfield, and Parker – showcased their athleticism. Junior Jordan Lasky, a judge for the dunk contest, gave his input on what he was looking for. “I’m looking for a windmill or a 360 or a 360 windmill,” Lasky said.

Sampaio scored 21, which wasn’t enough to make it past the first round, but Parker and Langenfield moved on to the final round, where they put on a show. Langenfield just edged out Parker 30-29.

“It was fun; the fans, I think, were happy, and everybody here did a great job,” Langenfield said.

The men’s White vs. Black game was physical and had a regular-season type of intensity. As part of the black team, FAU’s highest-ever commit, forward Josiah Parker, was all over the place with 12 points and nine rebounds. However, that wasn’t enough, as forward Devin Williams, with 13 points, and Langefield, with eight points, led White to a 43-27 win.

Langenfield looked at the bigger picture of this season and what to look forward to. “I was a red shirt last because I had two major injuries,” Langenfield said. “I’m just happy to be healthy again and just want to play. That’s it.”

