Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

A full-court analysis of Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day

A mix of transfers, international talent and returning players gives the Owls confidence that this season could be the start of something special.
Categories:
Madison Norton
Devin Vanterpool, left, and assistant coach Jordan Fee, right, at Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 media day on Oct. 8, 2025, at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Angelina Martell, Sports Editor
October 8, 2025

Florida Atlantic men’s basketball tipped off its 2025 Media Day at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, where talk of leadership and team chemistry echoed louder than any stat line or pre-season ranking.

Head Coach John Jakus spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon, along with junior guard Devin Vanterpool and freshman guard Josiah Parker. With a new team and a new season ahead, Jakus and this team all still have one thing in common: the same drive to win.

The Owls kick off their season with an exhibition game on October 30 against Florida Tech and are excited to showcase their new talent to students and fans. With some new transfers and first-year players, they are looking forward to seeing how this new team performs together.

“We’re all expecting to win, expecting to play hard, and expecting to shock the world,” said Indiana transfer Kanaan Carlyle. 

Vanterpool is the last player left from the “Dusty May era,” and is hoping to step into this season, taking on a leadership role for this team.“This is my third year being here, so I’ve been through some things, seen some stuff, so I had to step up,” said Vanterpool. “ I feel like this team will take it as far as we’ll take ourselves.”

Parker, a 2025 McDonald’s All-American nominee and ranked No. 106 nationally in the Class of 2025 according to 247 Sports, is the younger brother of FAU assistant coach Demond Parker

“ In areas like this, it’s not really big brother, it’s Coach Demond, so I try my best to separate them,” said Parker. “At the end of the day, he’s been here all 18 years of my life, and I’m just grateful to be here with him.”

The team finished their season with an overall record of 18-16 (10-8 AC) and finished fifth in the American Conference rankings. After being eliminated in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) by the Dayton Flyers, the Owls did not let that loss define them.

“We made the NIT my first year at Baylor, and everybody thought Scott Drew should get fired… I’m not gonna judge my life based on the pressure of others,” said Jakus.

Last season, seven players entered the transfer portal along with three graduating players, leaving Jakus with five returning players: Vanterpool, Niccolo Moretti, Max Langenfeld, Liam Dayco-Green, and Amar Amkou.

What began as a walk-on journey turned into a full-circle moment for Dayco-Green, who earned a full athletic scholarship this summer after spending last year on the sidelines as a redshirt freshman.

“It was so full circle; everything that I’ve put in,” said Dayco-Green. “I would also like to thank all the coaches and everyone else because I wouldn’t be here without them. Just really grateful.”

However, Jakus does not see this setback as the fact that nine players left, but rather that five players stayed: “We can all call this a weakness, but it’s a weakness that everybody’s going through; you can’t complain about it, you just have to get better at it,” said Jakus.

A mix of transfers and international players accounted for the players lost last season, to name a few: Devin Williams from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), Isaiah Elohim from the University of Southern California (USC), Carlyle from the University of Indiana, Maxim Logue from Oregon State University, and Belgian native Xander Pintelon.

Each brings a different level of experience and background, giving Jakus a diverse roster built on both size and athleticism. “Some of our players are a six or seven-hour flight from Europe, and some are a five or six-hour flight from L.A., but either way, they’ve made Boca a home in the middle,” Jakus said.

Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward and former top-75 recruit, said he was drawn to FAU because of Jakus’s winning background and his leadership. “He’s been around winning for a long time, and that’s one of the most important things to me,” Williams said. “He holds everyone to a certain standard and expectation.”

Elohim, who played at powerhouse Sierra Canyon in high school before signing with USC, said the Owls’ program and location felt like the right fit. “I felt like I could get comfortable here and do well here,” he said. “I’ve played high-major competition, so I know what winning looks like.”

As the Owls prepare for the season, Jakus believes these additions strengthen FAU’s foundation after last year’s roster rebuild. “The better, healthier version of Isaiah is what we were looking for – and he’s been every bit of that,” Jakus said. “To get a former top-75 guy like Devin who can protect the rim and roll is a really special fit.

After a year of transition and reflection, the Owls are embracing their new identity while maintaining the same hunger that led to national recognition just three seasons ago.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Jakus said. “There’s not going to be any more pressure than what we put on ourselves. We all want the same thing: to make FAU great.”

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this and other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @angieemartell.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Niccolo Moretti dribbling the ball up the court in FAU’s game against Charlotte at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Feb. 10, 2025.
FAU Men’s Basketball reveals 2025-26 non-conference schedule
Ta'Ziah Jenks shooting a free throw in FAU's game versus North Texas.
Women’s Basketball: An overview of the Owls’ 2025-26 non-conference schedule
Devin Vanterpool high-fiving one of his assistant coaches in the American Conference quarterfinal game versus Charlotte on March 13, 2025, at Dickies Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Overview of what to expect from FAU’s conference opponents
Alijah Marin (left) and Johnell Davis (right) celebrate their win versus Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Men’s basketball: One FAU alumnus drafted, two others sign with NBA teams
Forward Baba Miller dunking the ball against the University of North Texas on Feb. 27.
Baba Miller enters transfer portal on the final day
Tre Carroll on his official visit to Xavier University.
Former FAU forward Tre Carroll signs with Xavier University
More in Sports
Florida Atlantic defensive back Terez Reid hugging his teammate in celebration in their game versus Rice University on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium.
Battle of the Owls: FAU outlasts Rice behind Veltkamp’s three-touchdown performance
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp diving into the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis on September 27, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict Rice as the “better Owl” ahead of Saturday’s game
FAU’s wide receiver Easton Messer watches as Florida Atlantic's defense sacks Tigers QB Brendon Lewis on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic conference debut game versus Memphis
Head coach Zach Kittley and the FAU football team getting ready to run out of the tunnel in their game against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 27 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 55-26 loss to Memphis, their second straight loss
Defensive tackle Tyclean Luman staring into the crowd at the 2025 Shula Bowl versus FIU on Sep. 13.
University Press staff predict a challenging football game for the Owls against Memphis
Florida Atlantic Owls cheering after winning a point against Bethune-Cookman University in their game on Sept. 20, 2025.
Women’s Volleyball: Owls take the win for the 2025 Owls Paradise Classic, 3-0
More in Top Stories
Kaitlyn Lawrence, the Program Board’s Fashion ShowXFashion Forward’s third-place winner, poses at the end of the runway during the safari-themed category in the Live Oak on Oct. 7.
Florida Atlantic becomes a runway as Program Board and Fashion Forward host joint fashion show
Photo courtesy of the Faculty Senate website.
FAU Faculty Senate addresses free speech policies amid administrative leaves
FAU signage on the Boca Raton campus.
‘Owl Village’: FAU BOT proposes plan for multi-development on Boca campus
The men’s restroom empty on the second floor of the Boca Raton Student Union.
FAUPD arrests local veterinarian for alleged restroom filming last spring, now awaiting trial
Boca Raton campus House of Chambers.
FAU SG shutdown: Petition temporarily halts Boca House proceedings
Student Government logo. Photo courtesy of SG.
FAU students unsure what Student Government actually does
About the Contributors
Angelina Martell
Angelina Martell, Sports Editor
Angelina Martell is a senior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she wasn’t on the court reporting, Angelina previously worked as one of FAU men’s basketball student team managers for three seasons. In her spare time, Angelina records podcasts and travels to colleges across the country to interview athletes about their journeys and testimonies. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a beat reporter working for a sports team or a major sports network.
Madison Norton
Madison Norton, Sports Photographer
Madison Norton is a senior at Florida Atlantic University. She joined the University Press as a sports photographer. When Madison is not on the field or the court, she enjoys traveling and documenting the world through film photography. Upon graduation, she aspires to continue her passion for sports photography in the NBA and Euroleague.