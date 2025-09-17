Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

FAU confirms third faculty member on leave tied to Charlie Kirk posts

Florida Atlantic University placed finance professor Rebel Cole on leave this week after resurfaced social media posts about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and other controversial topics.
Categories:
Headshot of Rebel Cole, a finance professor at FAU. Photo courtesy of FAU College of Business website.
Emily Ives, Contributing Writer
September 17, 2025

A Florida Atlantic University spokesperson confirmed that finance professor Rebel Cole was placed on administrative leave this week. The action followed the resurfacing of a series of controversial posts on Cole’s personal social media accounts and marked the third university professor placed on leave after Charlie Kirk-related posts.

Since the decision was made, Cole has taken to his X page to denounce his leave. While also recognizing an FAU art professor, Karen Leader, who was placed on leave on Sept. 13 after reposting social media posts regarding the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University. Cole said in a Sept. 17 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he feels this is a direct attack on his First Amendment rights.

“This is my leftist FAU colleague Karen Leader, who was also suspended by Florida Atlantic University for her X posts. I find them to be disgusting. But this was her personal account with no mention of FAU. FAU has violated her First Amendment rights, just as it did mine,” Cole wrote in the same post.

Leader and Cole are not the only professors at FAU facing disciplinary action. Kate Polak, an English professor in the English department, is also facing disciplinary action for her social media comments, as she was placed on leave on Sept. 15.

Cole, the Lynn Eminent Scholar Chaired Professor of Finance in FAU’s College of Business, has drawn criticism for a series of social media posts on X and LinkedIn. The University Press has since contacted Cole for comment on the situation, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

“For challenging disgusting X posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination using my personal X account, Florida Atlantic University’s administrators in the Provost’s Office have suspended me and banned me from campus. This has caused grievous damage to my reputation,” Cole wrote on a Sept. 16 post on X.

A university spokesperson said they do not comment on personnel matters but confirmed Cole is on leave. “Our focus remains on our academic community’s responsibility to promote civil discourse, conduct healthy debate, and treat one another with respect. This applies to all members of the FAU community, no matter their political leanings,” the university spokesperson emailed the University Press.

Many of Cole’s posts contain language that is characterized as discriminatory or threatening. In one recent post on X, Cole wrote a message directed at a transgender Delta Air Lines pilot: “A man pretending to be a woman should never pilot one of your planes.” He continued in the same thread, warning a commenter: “Be very afraid. We are going to hunt you down. And we will make you both unemployed and unemployable.”

He has since launched a GiveSendGo campaign to help raise money for legal defense for the situation, which he wrote in a statement on X, may bankrupt him. “Stand up for Charlie Kirk, as I did, and for the First Amendment,” wrote Cole on Sept. 17.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Emily Ives is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Ives at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Photo courtesy of Kate Polak, Florida Atlantic University English professor.
FAU professor claims First Amendment rights violated over social media leave
Florida Supreme Court Justice Renetha Francis (left) and FAU President Adam Hasner (right) speaking on stage during Florida Atlantic's Constitution Day event on Sept. 15.
Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis visits FAU for Constitution Day event
Florida Atlantic University art history professor Karen Leader spoke to a group of protesters at an anti-ICE demonstration Sept. 5 on the Boca Raton campus.
FAU investigates professor Karen Leader over comments on the late Charlie Kirk
Florida Atlantic University students stand outside the Student Union at Florida Atlantic’s Boca Raton campus with candles as they gather to memorialize Charlie Kirk on Sept. 11.
Turning Point USA at FAU holds candlelight vigil to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk
FAU's Catholic Owls and Hillel members gather together for trivia and open discussions on Sept. 10.
FAU’s Catholic Owls and Hillel unite to host collaborative dinner
Screenshot of the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
FAU community members voice concerns over discrimination and harassment policy at BOT meeting
More in Top Stories
FAU students Zoey Sanchez, Selin Sandy, and Lisa Pajak (left to right) at LHA’s “Noche de Arte” in Boca Raton Student Union on Sept. 16.
FAU’s Latino Hispanic Association hosts first event of semester, ‘Noche de Arte’
Boca House of Representatives in a Sept. 12 meeting in the House Chambers room at Boca Raton Student Union.
Boca House of Representatives fails to meet required transparency standards
FAU’s Division III hockey team huddles around the net for pregame talk on September 12, 2025 against the University of Miami.
FAU Hockey: Overview of the Division III team’s upcoming season
Tight end Reid Mikeska tackling an FIU football player at Pitbull Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025, during the 2025 Shula Bowl.
Football: FIU snaps Florida Atlantic’s seven-game Shula Bowl winning streak, 38-28
A list of Florida Atlantic's 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees.
Eight Owls honored in FAU’s 2025 Hall of Fame list of inductees
Jackson Lee after scoring the 2-point conversion in their game versus Florida A&M.
University Press staff predict an 8th straight win for FAU’s football team vs. FIU