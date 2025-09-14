Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU investigates professor Karen Leader over comments on the late Charlie Kirk

University President Adam Hasner announced that an unidentified tenured faculty member has been placed on leave as the university investigates comments about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A Sun Sentinel report identifies the faculty member as Karen Leader.
Ariq Masud
Florida Atlantic University art history professor Karen Leader spoke to a group of protesters at an anti-ICE demonstration Sept. 5 on the Boca Raton campus.
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
September 14, 2025

FAU placed a tenured faculty member on administrative leave pending an investigation after allegedly making comments about the shooting of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.

University President Adam Hasner announced Sept. 13 that a faculty member made repeated social media comments referencing Kirk’s assassination. Still, he did not identify the individual or provide details of the posts. The tenured faculty member in question is Karen Leader, an associate professor of art history and faculty associate in the Center for Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, according to a recent Sun Sentinel article.

The article reported that Leader reposted content from other users on her X page that described Kirk’s statements as racist, anti-gay, and anti-woman. Leader told the Sun Sentinel that Hasner’s statement was inaccurate, and that she never posted anything specifically about Kirk’s killing, only about some of his public statements.

Leader declined to comment to the University Press. Her X account was private at the time of publication, with “opinions mine” in her bio. Hasner mentioned in the statement that while certain state protections exist for tenured faculty, the individual was placed on leave while the university investigates.

Michael Cook is the Editor-in-Chief for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

Michael Cook
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
Michael Cook is a senior at Florida Atlantic University studying multimedia journalism and public relations. He joined the University Press in fall 2023 as a staff writer, became news editor in fall 2024, managing editor in spring 2025, and editor-in-chief for fall 2025. When he’s not wearing his reporting hat, he enjoys street photography and reading print newspapers.
Ariq Masud
Ariq Masud, Lead Photographer
Ariq Masud is a senior majoring in health administration with a minor in healthcare information systems. While his academic path is rooted in healthcare, his creative passion shines through in photography. Ariq currently serves as a photographer for the Asian Student Union. His work blends technical skill with an eye for storytelling, turning fleeting moments into lasting memories.